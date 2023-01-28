ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woke, unelected bureaucrats’ agenda is to control our lives (Letters)

It seems very odd that we live in a country where there is a necessity to defend health freedoms from our own government. Individuals should have the freedom to access products and services of their choice. This government controls our established medical system by using brute force. The criminal conduct shown by this upside-down government to control Americans is getting scarier by the day.
