Lubbock, TX

Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 62/82 and FM 400. Shortly after 9 a.m., DPS troopers and Lubbock County sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection. Officials say a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver and...
Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Arena announced Monday country artist Luke Bryan will perform in concert Thursday, July 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com. More information coming soon!
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman near a bar in downtown Lubbock. Jonathon Shadden, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. GRAPHIC WARNING: The below...
Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Wolfforth that left one household without a home and several other apartments damaged. An apartment on the ground floor of the Reserves at Preston Trails caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Wolfforth Fire Department official.
Texas Tech tops LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge 76-68

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is heading back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where it will play LSU at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 2023 Big 12-SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge at the Maravich Center. The Red Raiders (10-10) are venturing outside Big 12 play for the final time...
Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions. Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to...
Behind School Record Comeback, Red Raider Shock #18 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders dug deep rallying from a 23 point deficit to upset #18 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime at the United Supermarkets Arena Monday Night. It’s the biggest comeback in Red Raider Basketball history breaking the 1997 mark when Tech came back from...
First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
