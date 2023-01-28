MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.

