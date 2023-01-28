Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
Related
WMUR.com
Man accused of murdering Concord couple due in court
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Logan Clegg, 27, is set to be arraigned on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested nearly six months after the couple's bodies were found along the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord.
WMUR.com
Date set for Logan Clegg trial as defendant waives arraignment in killings of Concord couple
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
WMUR.com
New York man accused of trying to buy vehicle in Nashua with false ID
NASHUA, N.H. — A New York man is facing several charges after he was accused of trying to fraudulently buy a vehicle at a Nashua dealership. Paul Green, 23, of New York, New York, is charged with identity fraud, theft by deception, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said...
WMUR.com
Man accused of leaving newborn baby in tent to remain in jail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who allegedly told a woman that her newborn baby had no pulse, part of a series of events that led to a search for the baby and charges being filed against the mother, will remain in jail for now. Alexandra Eckersley gave birth to...
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting in Manchester has police reminding public to be aware of surroundings
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's police chief is reminding people to be mindful of gun violence in the wake of a fatal shooting outside a Queen City bar over the weekend. So far this year, the state's largest city has recorded 12 gun-related incidents. The latest left a 24-year-old man dead.
WMUR.com
Homicide of 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved 54 years later
SANDOWN, N.H. — The death of an 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved after 54 years. Debra Horn disappeared from her Allenstown home on Jan. 29, 1969, authorities said. She slipped on ice and bumped the back of her head walking to school that morning, according to a...
WMUR.com
Community reacts to Manchester shooting that killed 24-year-old man
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester community is reacting to a shooting that happened in front of dozens of people early Saturday morning and left a 24-year-old dead. The shooting happened 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning on Old Granite Street. When police arrived, Timothy Pouliot had been shot multiple times after...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Insurance fraud in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Last year, the New Hampshire Insurance Department recovered $4.1 million in insurance funds, which is a record for the state. Despite the efforts, state officials say insurance fraud is becoming more common in New Hampshire. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is...
WMUR.com
Suspicious death investigated in downtown Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. Officials with the Attorney General’s office said the death happened in the area of Old Granite Street and that the victim was a man. According to the Manchester Police...
WMUR.com
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remember him as kind and positive soul
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, asked through tears. Early Saturday morning, the Manchester native's life was cut short, when he was shot outside...
WMUR.com
103-year-old boat miraculously salvaged on Lake Winnipesaukee after boathouse collapses
LACONIA, N.H. — After a turbulent week of winter weather near the end of January, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained a boat more than 100 years old thought to be lost forever. “It always takes your breath away when you see a historic building fall here...
WMUR.com
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival
CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
WMUR.com
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
WMUR.com
Hundreds participate in annual Bob Gilman ski, snowboarding race in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of people of all ages and abilities hit the slopes at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday morning for the Bob Gilman Fun Run. The annual ski and snowboard race is in its sixth year, with all proceeds benefiting people across the Granite State who are battling cancer.
WMUR.com
Dangerously cold temperatures likely heading into weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's considering White House bid in 2024
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN he's considering a White House bid in 2024. This comes as former President Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination is officially off-and-running. On Saturday, Trump kicked things off with a visit to Salem for the annual meeting...
WMUR.com
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance...
WMUR.com
Century-old classic boat recovered in one piece after Lake Winnipesaukee boathouse collapses
VIDEO: After some turbulent winter weather, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained the 103-year-old classic wooden boat "Fairhaven." The boat was thought to be completely destroyed until a shocking discovery was made. Read the full story.
WMUR.com
College financial aid experts say loan forgiveness plans could help fix system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 26 million people nationwide who qualified for President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan are on hold, waiting for a Supreme Court decision. Another proposal is now being considered, known as the revised pay-as-you-earn plan. If either or both are passed, it could be...
Comments / 0