Nashua, NH

WMUR.com

Man accused of murdering Concord couple due in court

CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Logan Clegg, 27, is set to be arraigned on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested nearly six months after the couple's bodies were found along the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New York man accused of trying to buy vehicle in Nashua with false ID

NASHUA, N.H. — A New York man is facing several charges after he was accused of trying to fraudulently buy a vehicle at a Nashua dealership. Paul Green, 23, of New York, New York, is charged with identity fraud, theft by deception, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Community reacts to Manchester shooting that killed 24-year-old man

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester community is reacting to a shooting that happened in front of dozens of people early Saturday morning and left a 24-year-old dead. The shooting happened 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning on Old Granite Street. When police arrived, Timothy Pouliot had been shot multiple times after...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Insurance fraud in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Last year, the New Hampshire Insurance Department recovered $4.1 million in insurance funds, which is a record for the state. Despite the efforts, state officials say insurance fraud is becoming more common in New Hampshire. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Suspicious death investigated in downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. Officials with the Attorney General’s office said the death happened in the area of Old Granite Street and that the victim was a man. According to the Manchester Police...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival

CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Dangerously cold temperatures likely heading into weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

