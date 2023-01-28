Virginia leaders respond to 'incomprehensible violence' in Memphis

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia leaders are responding to the release of video Friday night showing Memphis motorist T yre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said "the hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache" in the wake of the "horrible events in Memphis."

"The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions," the governor's statement reads.

Youngkin urged those protesting to do so peacefully.

"We will ensure Virginians' first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians," the statement continued. "We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect."

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said she was praying for Nichols' family.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the footage "disturbing and horrific" and said the "senseless act must be condemned."

"I call on all of us to lift his mother up in prayer because NO parent should ever have a child so brutally taken from them in this way," Stoney wrote. "The Nichols family deserves justice."

AP This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Rick Edwards, Richmond's interim police chief, released a lengthy statement about the "deplorable actions of five Memphis police officers" and said their swift firings demonstrate a "new culture of accountability in police departments" in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020 and the unrest that followed.

As communities around our great nation still grapple with the aftermath of the 2020 civil unrest, police departments are also dealing with the same fallout. Life, as we know it will never be the same, and many police departments, are taking this moment to re-evaluate policies, culture, and behavior.



Many of us have watched the news and seen the deplorable actions of five Memphis police officers who did not have an appreciation of someone else's life and caused a senseless death of a Memphis man, father, and son.



The swift action by the Memphis Police Chief and Mayor underscores the importance for video and technology but more importantly, it speaks to the new culture of accountability in police departments. Leaders stood firmly together saying to their community, their officers, and this nation that bad acts will not be tolerated.



As interim chief, one of the first things I did was share our department’s core values. In order for change to occur, everyone must have the same playbook. Here in the city of Richmond, our playbook begins with our core values. These values guide us daily from how we treat our residents and visitors to how we take care of ourselves and each other. We believe in honoring life and will stand on our sworn mission to protect and serve.



Our hearts go out to the family and community of Memphis as they deal with this most egregious act. We pray for their healing during this time.



— Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards

Additionally, Richmond City Council members said their hearts ache for Nichols' family.

"It is our hope that those who wish to engage civically will do so peacefully," council members said.

Officials said Richmonders who "wish to engage in safe spaces with professionals," can use the following services:

Lifeline – Call or Text 988 or Chat 988lifeline.org

Mental Health America – Text MHA to 741741

Warmline of Virginia – 866.400.6428 (tel)

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) 877.622.4327 (tel)

Additionally, council members said that people who need a safe space to gather with others, can use the following facilities on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

Hotchkiss MLK

Blackwell

Bellemeade

Henderson

"As we prepare for the days ahead, we ask that you keep Mr. Tyre Nichols’ family and the City of Memphis in your prayers,” the statement concluded.

