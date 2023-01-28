ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Randolph EDC launches fundraising campaign

By enterprise staff
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Economic Development Corp. this week announced a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the organization’s mission of bringing new jobs and capital investment to the county.

The campaign, dubbed “Randolph Rises,” seeks to raise $1.1 million from private sources as part of a five-year strategic plan to accelerate the local economy and build a workforce to support existing and future industries, according to a news release.

