Randolph EDC launches fundraising campaign
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Economic Development Corp. this week announced a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the organization’s mission of bringing new jobs and capital investment to the county.
The campaign, dubbed “Randolph Rises,” seeks to raise $1.1 million from private sources as part of a five-year strategic plan to accelerate the local economy and build a workforce to support existing and future industries, according to a news release.
