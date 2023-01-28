Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s tennis back in win column with 5-2 victory over Merrimack
NORTH HAVEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac men’s tennis team looked to break its two-game skid with a win over Merrimack Saturday night, and succeeded. History repeated itself as the Bobcats won the match 5-2 and remained undefeated against the Warriors in the programs’ second ever meeting. Senior...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac collapses in second half, falls to Iona on Sunday
The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team led consistently throughout, but fell to Iona 78-72 Sunday afternoon after blowing a 17-point halftime lead, snapping its six-game win streak that spanned the entire month of January. Powered by eight points from redshirt senior guard Matt Balanc, the Bobcats got off to a...
University of Connecticut
UConn Mourns The Loss Of Former MBB Star Norman Bailey
Norman Bailey, who rose from Hartford's playgrounds to a notable career with UConn's early Big East Conference teams, has died, a UConn spokesperson confirmed. He was 61 years old. Bailey, who played at Northwest Catholic-West Hartford and at UConn from 1980-83, was 6-5, but remembered for his ability to rise...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
De Jong scores two, Johnson plays hero as Bobcats bring home second consecutive CT Ice title
HAMDEN, Conn – At the start of the 2022-23 season, Quinnipiac men’s hockey outlined the six trophies it sought to bring home. On Saturday night, the No. 3/4 Bobcats claimed the second of the six, beating No. 12 UConn 4-3 in the championship game of the Connecticut Ice Tournament.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 4 Quinnipiac skates circles around Princeton in shutout effort
HAMDEN, Conn – There is an expectation for playoff-bound teams to beat up on lower-caliber opponents and the No. 4 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team did just that. The Bobcats moved to 24-4-0 (14-2-0 ECAC Hockey) on the year after a 4-0 victory against the unranked Princeton Tigers Saturday afternoon.
Journal Inquirer
Griffin leads No. 5 UConn over No. 21 Villanova, 63-58
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points, and No. 5 UConn topped No. 21 Villanova 63-58 on Sunday. Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 13, including some key free throws for the Huskies (20-2, 12-0 Big East) in the team's 13th straight win. Maddy...
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
NBC Connecticut
Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday
Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
NBC Connecticut
Person Assaulted by 2 Women, Minor After Youth Basketball Game in Milford
A person was assaulted by two women and a minor after a youth basketball game in Milford over the weekend. Officers were called to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight on Sunday around noon. Authorities said the victim reported that they were at a youth basketball game when a...
Eyewitness News
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
wiltonbulletin.com
In CT, barriers for women in fire service range from ill-fitting equipment to poor access to CPAT training
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Caitlin Clarkson Pereira was working to become a firefighter, she flew to Florida to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test, or CPAT. Connecticut does not have a year-round facility where would-be firefighters can practice the CPAT, prompting...
Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Comments / 0