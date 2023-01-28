ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac men’s tennis back in win column with 5-2 victory over Merrimack

NORTH HAVEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac men’s tennis team looked to break its two-game skid with a win over Merrimack Saturday night, and succeeded. History repeated itself as the Bobcats won the match 5-2 and remained undefeated against the Warriors in the programs’ second ever meeting. Senior...
HAMDEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac collapses in second half, falls to Iona on Sunday

The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team led consistently throughout, but fell to Iona 78-72 Sunday afternoon after blowing a 17-point halftime lead, snapping its six-game win streak that spanned the entire month of January. Powered by eight points from redshirt senior guard Matt Balanc, the Bobcats got off to a...
HAMDEN, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Mourns The Loss Of Former MBB Star Norman Bailey

Norman Bailey, who rose from Hartford's playgrounds to a notable career with UConn's early Big East Conference teams, has died, a UConn spokesperson confirmed. He was 61 years old. Bailey, who played at Northwest Catholic-West Hartford and at UConn from 1980-83, was 6-5, but remembered for his ability to rise...
HARTFORD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 4 Quinnipiac skates circles around Princeton in shutout effort

HAMDEN, Conn – There is an expectation for playoff-bound teams to beat up on lower-caliber opponents and the No. 4 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team did just that. The Bobcats moved to 24-4-0 (14-2-0 ECAC Hockey) on the year after a 4-0 victory against the unranked Princeton Tigers Saturday afternoon.
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Griffin leads No. 5 UConn over No. 21 Villanova, 63-58

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points, and No. 5 UConn topped No. 21 Villanova 63-58 on Sunday. Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 13, including some key free throws for the Huskies (20-2, 12-0 Big East) in the team's 13th straight win. Maddy...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Connecticut

Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday

Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states

(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy