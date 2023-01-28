ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

NC shorts education spending, report says

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
GUILFORD COUNTY — North Carolina ranks among the worst in the nation for its spending on public schools, and it ranks dead last in how that spending compares to its economic output, according to a recent report.

The one area where North Carolina ranked relatively high in the “Making the Grade” report from the Education Law Center, an education advocacy group, was in its distribution of funding to school districts with high concentrations of poverty, such as Guilford County.

