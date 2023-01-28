'Great opportunity': Long-awaited bypass offers hope for Five Points
HIGH POINT — City leaders say they’re hopeful a long-awaited road project through east High Point will spur economic development along the corridor.
Jamestown Parkway opened last month, providing a new connection between High Point and Greensboro. The western terminus of the four-lane road, commonly referred to as the Jamestown Bypass, is near the Interstate 74/Greensboro Road interchange in the Five Points area, where development has been scarce and vacant properties abound.
