ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

'Great opportunity': Long-awaited bypass offers hope for Five Points

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xUSe_0kUFKYpE00
This shopping center on Greensboro Road in Five Points is near the new Jamestown Bypass, which High Point leaders are hoping will spark new economic development opportunities. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — City leaders say they’re hopeful a long-awaited road project through east High Point will spur economic development along the corridor.

Jamestown Parkway opened last month, providing a new connection between High Point and Greensboro. The western terminus of the four-lane road, commonly referred to as the Jamestown Bypass, is near the Interstate 74/Greensboro Road interchange in the Five Points area, where development has been scarce and vacant properties abound.

Comments / 4

Patrick Thomas
2d ago

Ain't nobody stopping in the hood. There's nothing there in five points but liquor stores and vape shops. 🤷🏾

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Crash causes power outage on West Gate City Boulevard, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have closed roads after a crash damaged utility poles on west bound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard at Patterson Street, Sunday morning. Officers said this caused a power outage at the intersection. Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A busy road in Greensboro is closed after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a crash damaged utility poles and caused a power outage at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Patterson Street. All westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard are closed at Patterson Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes I-40 West near Winston-Salem

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A crash closed all lanes of I-40 West Friday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. All lanes are temporarily shut down near Exit 174, Farmington Road, near Mocksville. The road is expected to reopen by 1:00 AM. Alternative Directions. Drivers are advised...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Seeing double: Two Maple Avenue 7-Eleven’s seem to be getting close

Slurpee aficionados in Burlington may feel like they’re in 7-Eleventh Heaven right now as the convenience store chain presses ahead with the construction of two new locations along a relatively short stretch of Maple Avenue. Right now, work seems to have more or less wrapped up on one of...
BURLINGTON, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
148
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy