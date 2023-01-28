ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg004—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Connor, WPG (Tripping), 1:14; Alexandrov, STL (High Sticking), 3:37. Second Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 4 (Krug, Binnington), 14:36 (pp). Penalties_Parayko, STL (Interference), 2:53; Barbashev, STL (Hooking), 8:20; Schmidt, WPG (Holding), 13:32; Leddy, STL (Tripping), 15:12; Toropchenko, STL (High Sticking), 16:47. Third Period_2, St. Louis, Alexandrov 3...
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106. PHOENIX (114) Craig...
Portland 129, Atlanta 125

ATLANTA (125) Collins 7-12 2-6 16, Hunter 3-14 4-4 10, Capela 4-11 2-2 10, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 13-26 9-9 40, Griffin 4-8 2-2 13, Okongwu 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-16 5-7 23, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 24-30 125. PORTLAND (129) Grant 8-17 2-2 22, Hart 4-6...
