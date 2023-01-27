ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Brain ‘turns off’ when relying on GPS behind the wheel, research shows

LONDON — Navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps make getting from place to place much easier these days, but it turns out the technology really is putting your mind on autopilot. That’s because when you turn GPS on, some parts of your brain essentially turn off, research from the University of College London shows.
studyfinds.org

New spray prevents deadly antibiotic-resistance infections for up to 48 hours

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Scientists with the World Health Organization (WHO) consider antibiotic resistance one of the top ten threats to public health. Although certain strains of bacteria continue build up a tolerance to various medications, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology are developing a new spray that not only works for wound care and other medical practices, but also kills antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
studyfinds.org

What does the universe look like? Most detailed 3D map of the cosmos is giving us a clue

CHICAGO — Scientists are giving us the most detailed look of the universe in history. The new 3D map is providing new insights into the evolution of stars, planets, and moons throughout our galaxy and beyond. Thanks to data collected by teams in Chile and Antarctica, this map also includes dark matter, the invisible “glue” that scientists believe holds the cosmos together.
studyfinds.org

Is makeup making kids sick? Most U.S. children exposed to cancer-causing chemicals in cosmetics

NEW YORK — Think twice the next time your child wants face paint for a costume, or some glitter for a party. Unsettling new findings from Columbia University and the non-profit Earthjustice reports the majority of children growing up in the United States use makeup and body products that may contain potentially harmful chemicals and carcinogens like lead and asbestos.
studyfinds.org

Entrepreneurs are often feverish workaholics. So what’s their secret to avoiding burnout?

AMSTERDAM — New research from the University of Amsterdam reports that despite entrepreneurs often working longer hours than salaried employees, they are at no greater risk of burnout. In fact, study authors say burnout risk is actually smaller, on average, among entrepreneurs thanks to the “to the positive psychological effects of entrepreneurial work”.
studyfinds.org

Sitting in traffic for just 2 hours can lead to brain damage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Breathing in diesel exhaust fumes while sitting in traffic could be disastrous for your brain, a new neuroscience study warns. A team at the University of British Columbia says brain scans show increased impairments in brain function after exposure to traffic pollution. In fact, signs of decreased brain function can start to appear in as little as two hours.
studyfinds.org

Taking sleeping pills increases risk of dementia — especially if you’re White

SAN FRANCISCO — The notion of popping a pill for easier, longer sleep certainly sounds convenient, but researchers from the University of California-San Francisco may make many think twice about reaching for some Ambien. Their study finds that various sleeping medications, including Benzos, Ambien, and antidepressants, can increase the risk of developing dementia — particularly among White people.
studyfinds.org

Meet RaiBo, the futuristic robot dog that loves a good run on the beach!

DAEJEON, South Korea — Jogging along the beach with your robotic dog might seem like something out of a sci-fi film, but scientists in South Korea are making this scene a reality. The robot dog, called RaiBo, is the first capable of navigating uneven surfaces, running along sandy dunes at three meters per second.
studyfinds.org

Every bite of junk food increases the risk of dying from cancer

LONDON — Eating junk food — which scientists often call ultra-processed foods — including sugary drinks, sliced bread, and ready-made meals may be increasing your risk of cancer with every bite. A new study warns that these foods are generally high in salt, fat, sugar, and contain artificial additives and can also lead to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. They are often cheaper, more convenient to buy, and heavily marketed in comparison to other, healthier options. Now, researchers say they can increase a person’s risk of death from cancer — especially among women.

