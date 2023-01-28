ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day

Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII. Tony and Sherl Weatherbee didn’t hesitate to buy Super Bowl tickets Sunday night after the Chiefs punched their ticket to the final game. Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader. Updated: 3...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month, his first as an elected leader, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty received an unexpected gift. A treasured family heirloom is back in his possession, made possible by his decision to run for the District 4 seat on the commission, representing Sedgwick County’s north side. The website, ryanbaty.com, wouldn’t exist without Ryan Baty’s decision to run and a Utah woman wouldn’t have been able to find him so easily. That connection put Baty in possession of a family Bible that’d been missing for nearly a century.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arctic air keeps its grip on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another frigid morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits feeling like five to fifteen degrees below zero when you factor in the wind. Peaks of sunshine are possible today as temperatures slowly climb into the lower 20s. A strong...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Tanganyika Wildlife Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a baby rhino on the way at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Monday morning Shane was at the Goodard zoo where staff is preparing for a Rhino Baby Shower on Feb. 4. It’s an event you can attend both in-person and online. You can find more...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week. The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early. The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drive-by shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo announces deaths of newborn chimpanzees

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy