Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day
Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII. Tony and Sherl Weatherbee didn’t hesitate to buy Super Bowl tickets Sunday night after the Chiefs punched their ticket to the final game. Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader. Updated: 3...
KWCH.com
Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month, his first as an elected leader, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty received an unexpected gift. A treasured family heirloom is back in his possession, made possible by his decision to run for the District 4 seat on the commission, representing Sedgwick County’s north side. The website, ryanbaty.com, wouldn’t exist without Ryan Baty’s decision to run and a Utah woman wouldn’t have been able to find him so easily. That connection put Baty in possession of a family Bible that’d been missing for nearly a century.
Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
KWCH.com
Arctic air keeps its grip on Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another frigid morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits feeling like five to fifteen degrees below zero when you factor in the wind. Peaks of sunshine are possible today as temperatures slowly climb into the lower 20s. A strong...
KWCH.com
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
NEAR CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash near Clearwater that started as a vehicle pursuit. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash is located at S. 119th St. W. and W. 111th St. S., southeast of Clearwater. Shots were fired during the incident...
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
KWCH.com
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You use them to talk, to smile to express yourself. Your teeth do a lot of things, we can sometimes take for granted. Viola Vigil uses her teeth to eat and to eat well. But the 93-year-old hasn’t been able to eat anything that’s not in liquid form because she doesn’t have any bottom teeth.
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Tanganyika Wildlife Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a baby rhino on the way at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Monday morning Shane was at the Goodard zoo where staff is preparing for a Rhino Baby Shower on Feb. 4. It’s an event you can attend both in-person and online. You can find more...
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
KWCH.com
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week. The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early. The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old...
No one hurt after south Wichita house fire
According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.
KAKE TV
Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
KWCH.com
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces deaths of newborn chimpanzees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Former Wichita PD officer, deputy chief accepts Liberal, Kan. police chief position
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Former Wichita police officer Chester Pinkston, deputy chief with the department since 2020, is moving his law-enforcement career to southwest Kansas. Pinkston is expected to begin service as the next police chief of Liberal within the next 30 days, the city confirmed. Pinkston was a veteran with...
Passenger killed in Wichita crash during deputy pursuit; driver arrested for alleged murder
Harry Rediker’s car “left the roadway” at Hoover and Taft in Wichita, where it slammed into the pole, fatally injuring his passenger, 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon of Wellington, the release says.
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
Comments / 0