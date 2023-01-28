ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not return to "GMA," network says

By Tre&#039;Vaughn Howard
 3 days ago

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not return to their positions as co-hosts of the third hour of "Good Morning America," an ABC News spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Last month, the co-anchors were taken off the air following reports of a possible romantic relationship. At the time, ABC News said the relationship between the two did not violate company policy and planned to work through "what is best for the organization."

Although ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have filled in for Holmes and Robach in the past, the company has not announced who will replace them.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022. Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Guest
2d ago

Looks like ABC is not as liberal as MSNBC with Morning Joe and wife hooking up while working together and destroying their prior marriages.

deanna lightner
2d ago

To bad. I liked them both. Their personal business, not mine. I hope to see them again elsewhere. I wish them both good luck.

matthew Evans
2d ago

For all those saying it wasn’t effecting the show…….there was a serial adulterer on screen. He was at some point going to move on to the next big thing. Once that happened you have 2 people who no longer get along trying to successfully run a television show. GMA did what was right for their business!

