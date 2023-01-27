Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Union beats Wolfsburg 2-1 to reach German Cup quarterfinals
BERLIN (AP) — Kevin Behrens and Robin Knoche put Union Berlin into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday – but the team celebrated another player who didn’t score. Jerome Roussillon failed to put away the game’s best chance with...
FOX Sports
Chelsea agrees to sign Enzo Fernández for Premier League record fee
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
FOX Sports
Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk's N-word video
LONDON (AP) — An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media. The forward, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million, was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year.
FOX Sports
Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius
MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports met on Monday and said an...
FOX Sports
Alexi Lalas DOUBLES DOWN: "Weston McKennie is too good for Leeds" | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to the latest news of USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie joining Leeds United. Is this a good fit?
