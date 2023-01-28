Read full article on original website
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade
The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS CLAIM 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VANCOUVER
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Pederson, 25, was acquired by the Canucks in October, along with Ethan Bear, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In ten games for the Canucks, the Saskatoon native has three points (one goal, two assists), 15 penalty minutes and is a plus-three.
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
Yardbarker
CanucksArmy’s first 2023 top 10 Canucks prospect rankings: Honourable Mentions
With some downtime away from the day-to-day fun of covering the Vancouver Canucks, we felt like it was a great time to give an updated list of our top-10 Canucks prospects. As there is some extra time during the All-Star break, we will be writing this list in 11 parts. Giving an honourable mentions list and then following it up with 10 articles breaking down the top 10 prospects for the Canucks, what they have been up to this season and when we expect them to have a landing time to play in the NHL.
Canucks deal Bo Horvat to Islanders for 1st round pick
The opening salvo of NHL trade season was fired on Monday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canucks sent forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a swap that included a conditional first-round draft pick and other pieces. The Canucks also received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty in the...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' 2022 DRAFT PICK TO MAKE NHL DEBUT ON SATURDAY UNDER EMERGENCY CONDITIONS
On Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've called up 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck from the Ontario Hockey League on an emergency basis. Calling up a player from junior on an emergency basis is pretty rare and it's because of Montreal's current injury situation. CapFriendly gave some information...
