Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 78, Life Christian Academy 38
Auburn 83, Kentlake 34
Auburn Mountainview 67, Auburn Riverside 33
Bainbridge 60, Bremerton 33
Battle Ground 91, Prairie 53
Bellarmine Prep 50, Puyallup 42
Bellingham 72, Mount Baker 45
Black Hills 76, Centralia 37
Bonney Lake 67, Thomas Jefferson 60
Brewster 73, Oroville 21
Bush 64, Granite Falls 57
Camas 74, Heritage 50
Cascade Christian 53, Klahowya 45
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 68, Bear Creek School 54
Chelan 68, Royal 48
Chiawana 74, Walla Walla 69
Chief Leschi 70, South Bend 22
Cle Elum/Roslyn 82, Goldendale 51
Colfax 81, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42
Columbia (Burbank) 84, Warden 44
Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Stevenson 38
Condon, Ore. 69, Klickwood 33
Connell 58, Kiona-Benton 56
Coupeville 46, Friday Harbor 26
Crescent 54, Clallam Bay 31
Davenport 69, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 54
Dayton/Waitsburg 56, River View 40
DeSales 69, Prescott 20
Deer Park 58, Medical Lake 23
East Jefferson Co-op 50, Charles Wright Academy 47
Eastmont 67, Wenatchee 62
Eastside Prep 56, South Whidbey 45
Eatonville 76, Orting 68
Entiat 59, Riverside Christian 58
Ephrata 72, Ellensburg 64
Federal Way 101, Kentwood 38
Fellowship Christian 45, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 41
Ferris 55, Central Valley 51
Fort Vancouver 74, Hockinson 68
Foster 63, Highline 59
Freeman 67, Riverside 27
Garfield-Palouse 45, Oakesdale 43
Gig Harbor 73, Capital 63
Gonzaga Prep 55, North Central 39
Grandview 80, Selah 63
Granger 83, Highland 60
Hoquiam 67, Aberdeen 38
Ilwaco 67, Ocosta 55
Jackson 63, Glacier Peak 49
Kennewick 59, Southridge 50
Kentridge 95, Decatur 31
King’s 59, Lake Stevens 50
King’s Way Christian School 51, La Center 36
La Salle 60, Wapato 44
Lake Quinault 69, Wishkah Valley 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 71, Colville 55
Lewiston, Idaho 52, Clarkston 40
Liberty 57, Juanita 44
Liberty Christian 65, Touchet 39
Lindbergh 67, Evergreen (Seattle) 37
Mark Morris 63, Kelso 62
Mead 70, Ridgeline 62
Meadowdale 71, Edmonds-Woodway 40
Mercer Island 60, Interlake 48
Meridian 69, Oak Harbor 67
Monroe 61, Shorewood 47
Morton/White Pass 70, Onalaska 30
Moses Lake Christian Academy 44, Soap Lake 42
Mossyrock 49, Pe Ell 43
Mount Si 87, Eastlake 39
Mount Vernon Christian 63, Darrington 15
Mountlake Terrace 73, Lynnwood 36
Mt. Rainier 62, Chief Sealth 43
Mt. Spokane 74, Cheney 27
Muckleshoot Tribal School 57, Pacific Christian Academy 10
Neah Bay 100, Chief Kitsap Academy 21
North Creek 71, Inglemoor 68
North Thurston 74, Yelm 55
Odessa 60, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59
Olympia 74, Bethel 42
Omak 82, Cascade (Leavenworth) 37
Othello 60, Prosser 49
Overlake School 44, The Northwest 34
Pasco 62, Hanford 61
Peninsula 72, River Ridge 47
Pomeroy 65, Colton 21
Pullman 71, East Valley (Spokane) 61
R.A. Long 82, Columbia River 48
Raymond 60, North Beach 35
Reardan 66, Kettle Falls 57
Renton 67, Sammamish 56
Richland 95, Hermiston, Ore. 60
Ridgefield 63, Hudson’s Bay 47
Rogers (Puyallup) 60, Emerald Ridge 47
Sehome 72, Lynden 50
Sequim 66, Kingston 60
Seton Catholic 58, Castle Rock 45
Shadle Park 60, Rogers (Spokane) 54
Sherman, Ore. 59, Trout Lake 31
Shorecrest 66, Cascade (Everett) 29
Skyline 74, Newport-Bellevue 46
Skyview 72, Mountain View 60
South Kitsap 44, Curtis 32
St. George’s 57, Chewelah 35
Stanwood 60, Archbishop Murphy 56
Sultan 74, Summit Sierra 64
Summit Classical Christian 79, Concrete 27
Sumner 72, Graham-Kapowsin 63
Sunnyside 67, Moses Lake 51
Sunnyside Christian 78, Yakama Tribal 39
Tahoma 71, Kennedy 50
Tekoa/Rosalia 83, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 36
Timberline 97, Central Kitsap 44
Todd Beamer 86, Kent Meridian 74
Toledo 68, Winlock 49
Toppenish 71, Naches Valley 58
Tumwater 65, W. F. West 50
Union 77, Evergreen (Vancouver) 43
University 67, Lewis and Clark 58
Upper Columbia Academy 61, Auburn Adventist Academy 54
Vashon Island 64, Bellevue Christian 36
Wahluke 68, College Place 44
Wellpinit 85, Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 28
West Valley (Yakima) 83, Eisenhower 62
White Swan 64, Kittitas 58
Wilbur-Creston 55, Waterville-Mansfield 41
Willapa Valley 94, Firm Foundation 57
Wilson Creek 66, Thorp High School 24
Woodinville 53, Redmond 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
