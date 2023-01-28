ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds

Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinDesk

AUSTIN, TX
bitcoinmagazine.com

Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks

The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptoglobe.com

CBS Boston

Warren: Crypto giants are 'collapsing under the weight of their own fraud'

By Allison Morrow, CNNSenator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime crypto critic, warned recent turbulence in the digital asset space will only continue unless a host of regulators strengthen protections for investors."For all their talk of innovation and financial inclusion, crypto industry giants — from FTX to Celsius to Voyager — are collapsing under the weight of their own fraud, deceit and gross mismanagement," she said."And when they sink, they take a lot of honest investors down with them," Warren (D-Mass.) added during her comments Wednesday at an event hosted by the American Economic Liberties Project and Americans for Financial Reform.FTX, Celsius...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

TEXAS STATE
coingeek.com

South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints

South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.

