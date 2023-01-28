ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council OKs 1-month grace period for tenants behind on rent

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Tv83_0kUFHCl700

The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions.

The council also discussed an ordinance that would provide relocation assistance if a tenant cannot afford rent increases of a certain amount, but delayed a vote on the item until Tuesday due to an amendment requiring more time for the city attorney’s office to edit the draft ordinance.

The ordinances are part of a package of renter aid ahead of the expiration of the COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of the month. The council’s decision to end the state of emergency also sunsets the temporary tenant protections that have been in place since the start of the pandemic, putting pressure on itself to enact policy ahead of the deadline.

The council voted 9-2 on Friday for the ordinance that allows tenants behind on rent to stay in their apartments for a month, unless they owe more than one month’s worth of fair market rent. The ordinance includes an urgency clause, but will need to come before the council for a second vote next Friday because it did not pass unanimously. Neither ordinance discussed Friday would be adopted before the state of emergency expires.

According to the city’s housing department, fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles is $1,747 and $2,222 for a two-bedroom.

Tenant groups feared a wave of evictions once the long-standing protections expire. The volume of eviction filings has begun to resemble pre-pandemic levels, according to Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA and a member of the LA Renters’ Right to Counsel Coalition.

Nelson, who has compiled data on evictions in Los Angeles County during the pandemic through court filings, said the number of filings could increase to levels not seen since the Great Recession — which contributed to more than 72,000 eviction filings in 2008. According to the National Equity Atlas, there are 226,000 households in Los Angeles County consisting of tenants behind on rent.

“We are deeply concerned that lifting protections without adopting robust permanent policies will trigger a wave of evictions and homelessness that we have been fearing since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Faizah Malik, senior staff attorney at Public Counsel.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, which would cover city residents.

Heidi Gonzalez, a renter, told the council that she is a single mother raising a year-old daughter. She said she has dealt with having her water, gas and electricity turned off, and that her landlord sent child protective services to her home.

“Because you have failed those people that are sleeping on the streets, do not open a door to put more people on the streets when you don’t know what to do with the ones that are already on the streets,” Gonzalez said.

Last week, the council adopted an ordinance implementing universal just cause to require a reason for evictions, and requested drafts of the ordinances discussed on Friday.

The council went into closed session for over two hours to discuss the proposed ordinances with representatives from the city attorney’s office. Council members Paul Krekorian and Curren Price, who are landlords, recused themselves from the vote on the overdue rent ordinance.

Councilwoman Traci Park, one of the two dissenting votes along with Councilman John Lee, called the ordinances rushed and unbalanced.

“I’m concerned that this will only create more uncertainty and risk for both tenants and landlords, the exact things we are trying to prevent,” Park said.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield said he understood the concerns and the potential impact of the ordinances on the city’s housing stock, but said that “the benefits of preventing people from being evicted for being a day late and a dollar short … outweigh those risks for the moment.”

Two groups representing landlords, the California Apartment Association and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, sent letters to the council threatening litigation if the council adopted the ordinances. Attorneys for both organizations claimed the relocation assistance requirement would violate the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which allows landlords to raise rent on units once a tenant moves out to the market rate.

“The harmful draft ordinances are being fast-tracked in the complete absence of meaningful stakeholder engagement and thoughtful evaluation of the negative impacts these ordinances will have on the city,” said Max Sherman, associate director of government affairs for AAGLA.

Douglas Dennington, an attorney representing AAGLA, wrote in a letter that the council had not demonstrated a need for an urgency clause because “‘homelessness’ is nothing new in the City of Los Angeles,” claiming that the city was ignoring the normal process for adopting an ordinance.

“As such, if one or both ordinances are adopted, they are obviously susceptible to immediate enjoinder,” Dennington wrote.

In response, 11 legal groups representing tenants filed their own letter to the council to counter that the proposed ordinances were legally sound.

“Costa-Hawkins does not restrict a city’s ability to regulate and monitor evictions, including requiring relocation assistance for tenants displaced by large rent increases,” the letter states.

Jonathan Jager, staff attorney at Legal Aid Foundation — one of the 11 groups — called legal threats a “distraction” and told the council that the ordinances were on “solid legal footing.”

“Don’t let spurious threats of litigation motivated by self-interest rather than public policy distract you from voting yes,” Jager said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles

New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA council to explore citywide master leasing for affordable housing

The City Council voted Friday to explore funding sources for a citywide master leasing program in Los Angeles for affordable housing. While the city waits for potential funding from Measure ULA tax revenue, there is an “immediate and pressing need to dramatically expand available housing options” given that there are nearly 28,500 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Los Angeles, according to a motion by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky. That is the single largest unsheltered population of any municipality in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale touts economic development success

PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
PALMDALE, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shelterforce.org

Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies

In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Portantino, Feuer join race for Schiff’s congressional seat

The field of candidates looking to claim the congressional seat held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, grew Monday with the entry of state Sen. Anthony Portantino and former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer. As of Monday, eight Democrats have submitted paperwork to seek the 30th Congressional District seat, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Ex-Pasadena Symphony music director sues over vaccine mandate

A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy. David Lockington’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside hires new economic development chief, city planner

Riverside has a new economic development manager and city planner, officials announced last week. Jorge T. Barrera will lead the city’s economic development division, and Maribeth Tinio will assume the role of city planner. “Jorge Barrera has the skills and the background to advance our economic development program to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson gives State of the City Address

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson delivered the annual State of the City Address on Jan. 26, highlighting economic development and efforts to reduce homelessness with a focus on eliminating youth homelessness in the coming year. “I didn’t run to be the mayor of Riverside to just be good,” Lock Dawson...
RIVERSIDE, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wjtn.com

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy