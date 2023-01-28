ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More

The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pgh Hockey Now

Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning ride momentum into All-Star break

TAMPA — About an hour and a half before the puck dropped Saturday night, Jon Cooper had a concern. The Lightning coach was thrilled with how his team had played in beating the NHL-leading Bruins on Thursday night, and he was happy with how his players had stepped up against the Wild on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week

Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Islanders beat Golden Knights in OT to end ugly January on high note

An unfamiliar feeling enveloped UBS Arena as the Islanders exited the ice on Saturday night with the bye week and All-Star break ahead of them. It just might have been optimism. The Islanders haven’t had many reasons to feel good about themselves in January, but Saturday marked the first time since late December that they won back-to-back games, as they beat the Golden Knights, 2-1, when Mathew Barzal scored the winning goal with 32 seconds left in a pulsating overtime. Following a run of 10 losses in 11 games spanning most of the month, it feels as though the worst might be...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy