The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
Couture leads Sharks past Penguins 6-4 to end four-game skid
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Logan Couture and the San Jose Sharks made sure they didn’t let a late third-period lead slip away for a second consecutive night. Couture had two goals and three assists for his first career five-point game as the San Jose Sharks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Saturday night to snap a four-game skid.
Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Lightning ride momentum into All-Star break
TAMPA — About an hour and a half before the puck dropped Saturday night, Jon Cooper had a concern. The Lightning coach was thrilled with how his team had played in beating the NHL-leading Bruins on Thursday night, and he was happy with how his players had stepped up against the Wild on Tuesday.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
Islanders beat Golden Knights in OT to end ugly January on high note
An unfamiliar feeling enveloped UBS Arena as the Islanders exited the ice on Saturday night with the bye week and All-Star break ahead of them. It just might have been optimism. The Islanders haven’t had many reasons to feel good about themselves in January, but Saturday marked the first time since late December that they won back-to-back games, as they beat the Golden Knights, 2-1, when Mathew Barzal scored the winning goal with 32 seconds left in a pulsating overtime. Following a run of 10 losses in 11 games spanning most of the month, it feels as though the worst might be...
NHL
Panthers Announce Roster for Coral Springs Hockey Festival & Alumni Game
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the rosters for the Florida Panthers Alumni against National Hockey League Alumni for the 'Coral Springs Hockey Festival and Alumni Game' to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs ahead of the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
