Firefighters train for ice rescue
MISSOULA, Mont. — More first responders are ready for ice rescues after training in Northwest Montana. A new post shows that the Smith Valley, Kalispell, South Kalispell and Somers Fire departments all went out to do more extensive training. Rescuers are thanking Captain Brower, a Dive Rescue International instructor...
Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
Coram post office set to close in April
MISSOULA, Mont. — A community member saved the Coram Post Office from shutting down last summer after it was slated to close. Now, a new letter to the community says the contract will end on April 8, marking the last day of operations. NBC Montana spoke with the contract...
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
Polar Plunge at riverside park canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Search and Rescue announced that the Polar Plunge at riverside park is canceled due to poor weather conditions. Special Olympics MT will reschedule the event. Lake County Search and Rescue put out the following.
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case
A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
Woman admits to lying in Sanders County parental interference investigation
A Texas woman has admitted to lying to law enforcement about the whereabouts of her son and grandson during a parental interference investigation in Sanders County.
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
Columbia Falls, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbia Falls. The Whitefish High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Falls High School on January 30, 2023, 15:15:00.
