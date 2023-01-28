ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

NBCMontana

Firefighters train for ice rescue

MISSOULA, Mont. — More first responders are ready for ice rescues after training in Northwest Montana. A new post shows that the Smith Valley, Kalispell, South Kalispell and Somers Fire departments all went out to do more extensive training. Rescuers are thanking Captain Brower, a Dive Rescue International instructor...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Coram post office set to close in April

MISSOULA, Mont. — A community member saved the Coram Post Office from shutting down last summer after it was slated to close. Now, a new letter to the community says the contract will end on April 8, marking the last day of operations. NBC Montana spoke with the contract...
CORAM, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Polar Plunge at riverside park canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Search and Rescue announced that the Polar Plunge at riverside park is canceled due to poor weather conditions. Special Olympics MT will reschedule the event. Lake County Search and Rescue put out the following.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case

A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers

The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty

A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
WHITEFISH, MT

