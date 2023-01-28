RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO