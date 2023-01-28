ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

247Sports

NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29

RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke and UNC set for rare unranked meeting

When the Duke basketball squad hosts UNC at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN) in this season's first installment of the storied rivalry, neither will have a ranking by its name for only the third time this century. The two previous meetings with neither being ranked were in the 2020-21 season. ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 79 Wake Forest 77: Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

NC State improved to 17-4 on the year, and 7-4 in ACC play, defeating Wake Forest on the road 79-77 for a Quad 1 win. The Box Score is here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

How to watch Howard vs. North Carolina Central: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10 The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the North Carolina Central Eagles last season (75-74 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Howard is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chronicle

Tenting in K-Ville: Paying for the Duke-UNC men's basketball game, not with money, but your well-being

Feb. 25, 2022. 9 p.m. Durham, N.C. It is 33 degrees on the weekend before Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game against North Carolina. Hundreds of Duke students stand outside of the beloved Cameron Indoor Stadium, celebrating the beginning of the last night of the 2022 tenting season. The air reeks of alcohol and vomit, and there are clear signs of exhaustion on the faces of all who have survived the tenting season.
DURHAM, NC
Queen City News

What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?

(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

4 dead, several hurt in weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after multiple weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region, authorities said. The shootings happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem So far this year, authorities said there have been eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
allnurses.com

Duke University Hospital New Grad

Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN

