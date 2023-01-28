ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
The Independent

Derby County vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Derby County take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller. Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham...
CBS Sports

Udinese vs. Verona odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 30, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions

Italian Serie A action continues when Udinese host Hellas Verona on Monday on Paramount+. Udinese are seventh in the Italian Serie A table, while Verona are 18th and trying to climb their way out of the relegation zone. However, Verona have been in better form of late with two wins and a draw in their last four matches after enduring a 10-match losing streak. Udinese has only managed one win in their last 11 league matches. And you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for 30 days using code SERIE A (code expires 1/31/23).
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch Coppa Italia online, start time, odds, news

After the 2-1 win over Parma in the round of 16 of the 2022-23 Coppa Italia, Inter Milan now turn their attention to the quarterfinals with Atalanta on Tuesday. The side from Bergamo comfortably beat Spezia 5-2 to progress to this stage but are the underdogs. Against Parma in the round of 16, Inter won an extra time match for the fifth consecutive time, four times in the Coppa Italia and once in the Supercoppa Italiana. In the match against the Gialloblu, the Nerazzurri recorded 72% ball possession, the highest figure in all the rounds of 16 matches this season. The winner of this clash will face the winner of Juventus vs. Lazio which will take place on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Yardbarker

England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
coinjournal.net

Premier League inks major NFT partnership with Sorare

Premier League and Sorare announced the four-year deal on Monday. The licensing deal is worth £120 million (about $150 million). Premier League fans will be able to buy, trade and sell digital collectibles of their favourite teams and players while playing Sorare Manager. The English Premier League has sealed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy