5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
University of Connecticut
UConn Mourns The Loss Of Former MBB Star Norman Bailey
Norman Bailey, who rose from Hartford's playgrounds to a notable career with UConn's early Big East Conference teams, has died, a UConn spokesperson confirmed. He was 61 years old. Bailey, who played at Northwest Catholic-West Hartford and at UConn from 1980-83, was 6-5, but remembered for his ability to rise...
Officials: Estimated 100,000 hens died in Connecticut fire
BOZRAH, Conn. (AP) — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country’s largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It’s one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade. The blaze Saturday at the Hillandale […]
East Hartford, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in East Hartford. The Bloomfield High School basketball team will have a game with East Hartford High School on January 30, 2023, 12:45:00. The Bloomfield High School basketball team will have a game with East Hartford High School on January 30, 2023, 15:45:00.
darientimes.com
How Dorka Juhász, Aaliyah Edwards contributed to UConn women's basketball win: 'When it counted the most'
HARTFORD — With just under three minutes remaining Sunday afternoon against Villanova at the XL Center, UConn women's basketball forward Dorka Juhász let fly a 3-pointer that would have broken a tie. Juhász missed, so she tried again two possessions later. Same spot. Same shot. Same score. It...
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
New London, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New London. The Ledyard High School basketball team will have a game with New London High School on January 30, 2023, 12:45:00. The Ledyard High School basketball team will have a game with New London High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Eyewitness News
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HIGHLIGHTS
Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated:...
tourcounsel.com
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut
Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
Bridgeport officials nix plan to force students to change schools mid-year
School officials had planned to move the students from Wilbur Cross School to Thomas Hooker School, citing teacher shortages.
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
Elderly woman knocked to the ground in Southington purse-snatching
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse-snatching where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground on Monday morning. Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the passenger’s […]
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather's death three years earlier.
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
New Britain Herald
Meriden man allegedly sent Newington girl 'explicit photo,' police say
NEWINGTON – A Meriden man stood before a judge last week after Newington police accused him of sending a local girl an inappropriate photo. Tyler Gawel, 37, was granted a continuance until March 28 following the proceeding in New Britain Superior Court.
Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
