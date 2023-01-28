ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Connecticut

UConn Mourns The Loss Of Former MBB Star Norman Bailey

Norman Bailey, who rose from Hartford's playgrounds to a notable career with UConn's early Big East Conference teams, has died, a UConn spokesperson confirmed. He was 61 years old. Bailey, who played at Northwest Catholic-West Hartford and at UConn from 1980-83, was 6-5, but remembered for his ability to rise...
HARTFORD, CT
WTAJ

Officials: Estimated 100,000 hens died in Connecticut fire

BOZRAH, Conn. (AP) — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country’s largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It’s one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade. The blaze Saturday at the Hillandale […]
BOZRAH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HIGHLIGHTS

Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated:...
WATERBURY, CT
tourcounsel.com

Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut

Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Elderly woman knocked to the ground in Southington purse-snatching

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse-snatching where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground on Monday morning. Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the passenger’s […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen

Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy