Holy Cross retires jerseys of 5 women's basketball legends in splendid ceremonies
WORCESTER — Amy (O’Brien) Davagian’s uncle, Phil Karpowich, lives on College Street, right across from the main entrance to Holy Cross, and when Davagian was about 8 years old, Karpowich, her biggest fan and father figure, started taking her to HC football games and women’s basketball games. In the Fitton Field stands, Davagian would drink hot cocoa and watch the cheerleaders, and at the Hart Center, she would cheer on Annie Davis, Mary Helen Walker, Kris Shields...
Meet new 12 News This Morning anchor Kait Walsh
Kait Walsh will help you start your morning alongside Patrick Little, bringing you coverage you can count on.
Two Mass. locations featured in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
Worcester and Clark University were both mentioned on the show. Worcester and Clark University were featured in an episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” that aired Thursday. Contestants Michael Cera, Brendan Hunt, and Patton Oswalt competed in the last semifinal round for a grand prize of $1 million. The Worcester...
whdh.com
Mild Now, Bitter Blast Ahead
How about that weekend! Temps were near 50 in the afternoons and it actually stayed dry for many of the daylight hours, aside from some late-day sprinkles on Sunday. While the weather has been tranquil the last few days, and will be free of big storms this week, we certainly have some big changes ahead.
Arctic blast on the way: Worcester may see record cold this weekend
Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that the low temperature may break a record for all Saturdays. The record would involve the date of Feb. 4. WORCESTER — It's likely that the city will break the all-time record for lowest temperature Feb. 4, when arctic air rolls in this...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
2/4 Old Navy, a retailer known for its wide variety of clothing items, is set to open its doors at The Center at Hobbs Brook retail plaza in Sturbridge Feb. 4. The new store will take over the retail space where an Old Navy store did business for many years. Since its closing,...
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
State Police search for missing Ware man in Southborough
Sunday marked the third day that State Police have been out searching for a missing man in Southborough.
BC Heights
University Temporarily Places Crane in Front of Maloney To Address Rock Shifting
The University temporarily placed a crane in front of Maloney Hall to address an issue involving shifting rocks in the ledge between Maloney and O’Neill Library, according to Associate Vice President of Facilities Services Robert Avalle Jr. “It is a routine procedure that we anticipate will be completed this...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
