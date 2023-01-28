ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holy Cross retires jerseys of 5 women's basketball legends in splendid ceremonies

WORCESTER — Amy (O’Brien) Davagian’s uncle, Phil Karpowich, lives on College Street, right across from the main entrance to Holy Cross, and when Davagian was about 8 years old, Karpowich, her biggest fan and father figure, started taking her to HC football games and women’s basketball games. In the Fitton Field stands, Davagian would drink hot cocoa and watch the cheerleaders, and at the Hart Center, she would cheer on Annie Davis, Mary Helen Walker, Kris Shields...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Two Mass. locations featured in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Worcester and Clark University were both mentioned on the show. Worcester and Clark University were featured in an episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” that aired Thursday. Contestants Michael Cera, Brendan Hunt, and Patton Oswalt competed in the last semifinal round for a grand prize of $1 million. The Worcester...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Mild Now, Bitter Blast Ahead

How about that weekend! Temps were near 50 in the afternoons and it actually stayed dry for many of the daylight hours, aside from some late-day sprinkles on Sunday. While the weather has been tranquil the last few days, and will be free of big storms this week, we certainly have some big changes ahead.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police

CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy