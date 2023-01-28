Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Related
4-star DB Ricardo Jones meets Pat Surtain for the first time on Sunday visit to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star defensive back Ricardo Jones on campus Sunday. Jones spent several hours around Mike Norvell and his coaching staff just days before the NCAA Recruiting Calendar prohibits on-campus visits again in February. Jones spoke to Noles247 before departing Tallahassee and touched...
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
'Monster Truck Wars' kicks off at the Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Folks gathered at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry on Saturday to watch the 'Monster Truck Wars' along with some other motorsports. Several trucks were featured out in the arena doing jumps, spinning out, and showcasing other stunts. Some of the trucks competing included "The Sheriff,"...
walterborolive.com
Walterboro Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
On Saturday, Jan 21the Walterboro Elks Lodge # 1988 held their Annual Hoop Shoot Free-throw Completion at the Colleton County Rec Center. There was a good turnout of kids competing in the 2022-2023 “Hoop Shoot.”. The first-place winners were:. Boys aged 8-9 division: Javion Stephens, Boys aged 10-11division: Tyler...
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
WJBF.com
Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Augusta seeks bids for ambulance service as deadline …. Augusta is going out...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
Two workers killed in Warren County mining accident
Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies
MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
baldwin2k.com
More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting
That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
wgxa.tv
Power outage to blame for structure fire at a mining company in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews were called to a mining company after a fire started. The Sandersville Fire Department worked to put out a fire at Thiele Kaolin Company on Saturday. Around 10:00 P.M., the department, EMS, and additional aid from the Tennille Fire Department arrived to help. First...
Churchill's on Cherry: A new cigar lounge opens in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Holy smokes!. A new cigar lounge has opened in downtown Macon, and is ready to serve the community. Churchill's on Cherry is opening on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Owner Bruce Riggins and his son Nicholas Riggins run the business as a...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man in critical condition after car hit by train in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday night, just after 7:45 p.m., on Lake Terrace Court. Investigators say the driver...
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
Comments / 0