Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13WMAZ

'Monster Truck Wars' kicks off at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Folks gathered at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry on Saturday to watch the 'Monster Truck Wars' along with some other motorsports. Several trucks were featured out in the arena doing jumps, spinning out, and showcasing other stunts. Some of the trucks competing included "The Sheriff,"...
PERRY, GA
walterborolive.com

Walterboro Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot

On Saturday, Jan 21the Walterboro Elks Lodge # 1988 held their Annual Hoop Shoot Free-throw Completion at the Colleton County Rec Center. There was a good turnout of kids competing in the 2022-2023 “Hoop Shoot.”. The first-place winners were:. Boys aged 8-9 division: Javion Stephens, Boys aged 10-11division: Tyler...
WALTERBORO, SC
AccessAtlanta

Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit

Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’

MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
JONES COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
MACON, GA
WJBF.com

Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player

A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Augusta seeks bids for ambulance service as deadline …. Augusta is going out...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies

MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
baldwin2k.com

More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting

That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Churchill's on Cherry: A new cigar lounge opens in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Holy smokes!. A new cigar lounge has opened in downtown Macon, and is ready to serve the community. Churchill's on Cherry is opening on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Owner Bruce Riggins and his son Nicholas Riggins run the business as a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man in critical condition after car hit by train in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday night, just after 7:45 p.m., on Lake Terrace Court. Investigators say the driver...
MACON, GA

