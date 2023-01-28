Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 9-3 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Virginia and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
cbs19news
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
cardinalnews.org
Boones Mill residents sue D.C. ABC station, employees and Franklin County activist after their house was shown in TV report on racism
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email newsletter, too. Residents of a home in Boones Mill have filed a $66.9 million lawsuit over a news story that aired on ABC News in January 2022, saying that the use of an image of their house in the piece about the ripple effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol falsely depicts them as individuals who, among other things, discriminate against people of color.
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
WHSV
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie. Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from...
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
wfxrtv.com
Tyson Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a Tyson tractor-trailer fire on January 29th. Shortly before 6 a.m., crews responded to Interstate 81 South in Botetourt County. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the woods. The driver was able to unhook the trailer, so crews could put the fire out.
