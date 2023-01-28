Read full article on original website
Bundle up, Massachusetts! An arctic blast will surge the region this week and send temps plummeting
BOSTON — Massachusetts is in for a wake-up call later this week, as an arctic blast is set to bring freezing temperatures and wind chills to the region. The brutally cold air is expected to arrive late in the week, bringing a potential temperature drop that could reach below zero.
Arctic blast on the way: Worcester may see record cold this weekend
Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that the low temperature may break a record for all Saturdays. The record would involve the date of Feb. 4. WORCESTER — It's likely that the city will break the all-time record for lowest temperature Feb. 4, when arctic air rolls in this...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
The First Telephone Line in USA
The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
Daily Free Press
Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night
A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
Rally Saturday in Boston to call for justice following police beating of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More rallies are planned Sunday following the release of video showing the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month. Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five former Memphis police officers, who are also Black, were fired and charged with murder.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
whdh.com
Mild Now, Bitter Blast Ahead
How about that weekend! Temps were near 50 in the afternoons and it actually stayed dry for many of the daylight hours, aside from some late-day sprinkles on Sunday. While the weather has been tranquil the last few days, and will be free of big storms this week, we certainly have some big changes ahead.
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Framingham School Committee To Vote on Extending MassBay Community College’s Lease on Flagg Drive
FRAMINGHAM – On the Framingham School Committee agenda for February 1, is a vote of the 9-member School Committee to extend the lease for MassBay Community College to stay in the Farley Building on Flagg Drive through the end of 2023. MassBay Community College broke ground on its new...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Free tax aid program for Mass. residents starts Monday in Worcester
Tax season is here and it’s time to collect and collate the paperwork, dig out receipts from unused purses and figure out how to file state and federal taxes. An onerous task. But for Massachusetts’ lowest-wage earners, help is available. The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, a network...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
Male shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, DA says
METHUEN, Mass. — A male was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, the district attorney said. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. Minutes later,...
Suspicious activity reported near Boston College off-campus housing; police investigating
BOSTON — Authorities have issued a community alert in Brighton after a suspicious man was seen loitering near an off-campus residence Saturday night. Boston College Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person and possible attempted breaking and entering in the area of Foster Street. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen looking around the rear door area of a student’s house, according to officials.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
whdh.com
Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
