Gearhead celebrity and comedian Jay Leno recently crashed while riding his 1940 Indian Four. The guy seems to just not catch a break when it comes to injuries lately, what with his being burned in a garage accident back in November. The motorcycle crash was something that happened back on January 17 but nobody knew about until January 27 when Leno told a journalist with Las Vegas Review-Journal about it.
