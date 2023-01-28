ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAWeekly.com

Joseph Holmes says he was ‘jumped’ by Kevin Holland & crew

UFC middleweight, Joseph Holmes claims he was the victim of an attack at the hands of UFC fan-favorite Kevin Holland and his friends. “They beat me up, they beat me down, they stomped on me while I was down,” Holmes said in a video posted to social media late Friday evening (h/t MMA Junkie for the transcription). “F*ck, Kevin Holland. F*ck that guy. I just got fricking jumped.”
DALLAS, TX
MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy