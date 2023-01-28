Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier thinks Jorge Masvidal “must” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has his back against the wall and needs to win his next fight. Masvidal will meet Gilbert Burns on the UFC 287 card scheduled for April 8. Headlining that card will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports. 1:45 p.m.:...
MMAmania.com
UFC 287 betting odds: Israel Adesanya opens as small betting favorite over champion Alex Pereira
The oddsmakers have spoken and opened Israel Adesanya as a slight betting favorite for his upcoming title rematch with UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 287 this April. The middleweight rematch was announced Friday night by UFC president, Dana White, who launched a special video announcement and all to...
(Video) Israel Adesanya Drops Epic ‘Saw’ Trailer For Upcoming Rematch With Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya sure knows how to promote a fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to return in the main event of UFC 287 where he looks to avenge three losses to rival and current king Alex Pereira. UFC President Dana White announced the fight just days ago and Adesanya is already doing his best to hype up the already highly-anticipated rematch.
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
MMAWeekly.com
Joseph Holmes says he was ‘jumped’ by Kevin Holland & crew
UFC middleweight, Joseph Holmes claims he was the victim of an attack at the hands of UFC fan-favorite Kevin Holland and his friends. “They beat me up, they beat me down, they stomped on me while I was down,” Holmes said in a video posted to social media late Friday evening (h/t MMA Junkie for the transcription). “F*ck, Kevin Holland. F*ck that guy. I just got fricking jumped.”
Darren Till shares his prediction for the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I still think he’ll prove too strong”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his thought on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. On March 4, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285, needs surgery for injured knee
Cody Garbrandt has lost yet another opponent ahead of his attempted comeback at UFC 285. Julio Arce (18-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) has been forced out of his March 4 bantamweight bout against Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a knee injury. It is unknown if Garbrandt will remain on the card.
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor it's not
As a sporting event, the idea of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fighting each other was a bad one. McGregor, who in 2017 had never boxed before, had little chance against a one-time Olympic bronze medalist who had gone 49-for-49 as a pro boxer. As a business idea, though, it was a genius move.
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
MMA Fighting
Video: Ciryl Gane goes ‘Mission Impossible’ on Jon Jones for UFC 285 promo
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a mission – to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss. Gane released his own promo for his UFC 285 headliner against former light heavyweight kingpin Jones and borrowed the soundtrack for the latest installment of Mission Impossible. Gane welcomes back...
bodyslam.net
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Set For Flyweight Title Fight at UFC 285
The UFC Flyweight championship will be on the line at UFC 285. Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight title for the eighth consecutive time when she faces Alexa Grasso in the co-main event at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. ESPN Deportes initially reported the matchup.
