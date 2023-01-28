ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Baxter Gym Offers Free CPR Training for the Community

A female-owned gym in Baxter offers a variety of activities, including indoor cycling classes. Their instructors are all certified through the American Heart Association to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED). The owners realized how important this training is and wanted to offer it to the public for free.
BAXTER, MN

