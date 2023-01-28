ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign

After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois wins Kohl Center slugfest in blue jerseys

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a reason we’re afraid of the blue uniforms. Sporting the navy jerseys in Madison for the first time in three years, Illinois outlasted Wisconsin in an absolute slugfest, 61-51, on a snowy Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. When the Illini last wore...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Grant Stec, elite 2024 TE, announces B1G commitment

Grant Stec has picked up scholarship offers from 15 schools so far during his recruitment. The elite tight end prospect has pledged to play college football in the Big Ten. Stec announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sunday, via his Twitter account. Stec, from Algonquin, Illinois, is listed at 6-6,...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues

When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
BELOIT, WI
WGN Radio

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
NORMAL, IL
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy