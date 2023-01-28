Read full article on original website
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes in Ch-ch-ch-ch-Champaign
After completing another undefeated week in conference play, handing Ohio State and Wisconsin a pair of double-digit defeats, it has finally become prudent to analyze how Brad Underwood and his basketball team have empathically turned their season around in Big Ten play. As the title of this column mildly suggests,...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois to hire former Illini, Kansas State assistant as newest RB coach, per report
Illinois is expected to hire former RB coach Thad Ward back to the program to coach running backs once more. Ward worked this past season as Kansas State’s wide receivers coach. Ward was Illinois’ running backs coach from 2016-2018. Prior to working at Kansas State, Ward was hired at...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois wins Kohl Center slugfest in blue jerseys
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a reason we’re afraid of the blue uniforms. Sporting the navy jerseys in Madison for the first time in three years, Illinois outlasted Wisconsin in an absolute slugfest, 61-51, on a snowy Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. When the Illini last wore...
saturdaytradition.com
Grant Stec, elite 2024 TE, announces B1G commitment
Grant Stec has picked up scholarship offers from 15 schools so far during his recruitment. The elite tight end prospect has pledged to play college football in the Big Ten. Stec announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sunday, via his Twitter account. Stec, from Algonquin, Illinois, is listed at 6-6,...
Reaction: Illini hire Charlie Bullen as OLBs coach
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner reacts to Illinois football's hire of longtime NFL assistant Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator.
Freeport gets by Hononegah in NIC-10 boys basketball
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah held serve on its home court Friday night by defeating Freeport 77-63. For highlights watch the media player above.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Back on the sideline: former Schlarman champion coach Keith Peoples returns to lead boys team
DANVILLE (WCIA) — Keith Peoples is no stranger to winning, with two high school state championships under his belt, plus five at the junior high level, the Schlarman boys basketball head coach is taking on his next challenge. “We want to win a state championship, but we understand it’s a process and it’s not going […]
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
channel1450.com
U-High Pioneers Take Down Princeton For Huge 2A Road Win
Mason Funk scored 30 points in Normal U-High’s biggest win this season. The Pioneers went on the road and beat the #1 ranked team in 2A on their home floor 76-69. U-High hosts Glenwood on Tuesday night.
smilepolitely.com
Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues
When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning
Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
