Area police reports

State patrol---

Jan. 22, 10:04 a.m., on Township Road 48 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cory Knuth, 27, Haviland, drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had heavy damage, and he was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 10:45 a.m., at milepost 30 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julia Mohr, 19, Adrian, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it drove off the west side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree and ditch. She was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 12:45 p.m., near milepost 12 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dravyn MacDonald, 21, 1630 Fairlawn St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., at milepost 20 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Hannah Sulser, 24, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it slid off the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch and a fence. She was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:51 a.m., on County Road D, just east of Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Lake, 69, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it slid on a snow-covered roadway and struck a guardrail. Lake was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., at Lawndale and Fairview drives in Bryan, a City of Bryan vehicle driven by Kaleb Carlisle, 29, Bryan, attempted to back up when it struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Leasa Kosier, 62, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage.

Defiance sheriff---

Saturday, 6:07 p.m., on Elliott Road, just west of Hotel Drive in Defiance, a westbound vehicle driven by Tha Howe, 46, 21810 Switzer Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 8:06 p.m., on Ohio 2, just west of Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Terence Hilton, 65, Harlan, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., on Ohio 18, west of Kepler Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Clinton Van Scoder, 18, 15041 Road 169, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Whetstone Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Corey Colon, 36, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Monday, 7:28 a.m., at East High and North Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Alicia Ricker, 50, 262 Corwin St., was in the turning lane at the intersection when it was struck by a Defiance County commissioners' vehicle driven by Barry Hoagland, 63, Montpelier. Both vehicles had light damage, and Hoagland was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Tuesday, 10:53 p.m., at 1221 Ayersville Ave., Isaiah Garrett, 24, and Ernest Mitchell, 47, both of 1221 Ayersville Ave., were cited with disorderly conduct and released with asummons.

Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Michael Kelley, 43, Ney, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 3:59 p.m., at Second Street and Domersville Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brian Elkins, 52, Paulding, was stopped in the turning lane when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Audrey Miller, 21, Napoleon. Miller's vehicle swerved to the right around Elkins' vehicle and struck it on the driver's side. Miller was cited for passing on the left and her vehicle had heavy damage. Elkins' vehicle had light damage.

Thursday, 12:12 p.m., at 08923 Ohio 66 north, Matthew Gentry, 41, 616 Hopkins St., was charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency, and released with a summons.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., at milepost 52.5 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound Blackland Transport, Inc., vehicle driven by Richard Crossett, 39, Toledo, lost control and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Fox, 63, Rensselaer, Ind. Crossett's vehicle left the roadway to the north, went through a ditch and back on the roadway. Fox's vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road. Both vehicles had functional damage, and Crossett was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a southbound semi driven by John Lentz, 59, Coldwater, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it stopped on the side of the roadway and overturned into the ditch on the west side of the roadway. Lentz and passenger, Krystofer Lentz, 35, Mio, Mich., were treated at the scene by Medic 1 for suspected minor injuries.

Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., on Ohio 66, just north of County Road U1 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cory Swisher, 22, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it lost control and spun out on the roadway, entered a ditch on the westn side and spun around, coming to rest facing north.

Thursday, 3:14 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Taylor Riebesehl, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jenae Kinsman, 17, Archbold. Kinsman's vehicle had moderate damage and Riebesehl's had heavy damage. Riebesehl was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Thursday, 6:09 p.m., on County Road S, just east of County Road 12 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gavin Geahlen, 16, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a patch of snow on the roadway, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the south, striking a utility pole and spinning around in a field. He was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 2:20 p.m., on Westchester Avenue, east of Briarheath Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Preston Speaks, 18, Napoleon, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jacob Wreede, Napoleon. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Speaks was cited for driving left of center.

Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., on West Washington Street, just east of Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Michael Brink, 51, Holgate, attempted to back from a parking space and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Barry Short, 60, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.

Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., at CCNO, Isaiah Hazlett, 24, Fostoria, was served a warrant.

Thursday, 2:05 a.m., at East Maumee Avenue and South Perry Street, Josenery Hernandez, 29, Napoleon, was cited for OVI.

Paulding sheriff---

Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 71 in Paulding, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephen Reynolds, 55, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 2:07 a.m., on Ohio 500, west of Township Road 61 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Anthony House, 26, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Ohio routes 637 and 613 in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Keysor, 26, Haviland, swerved to avoid a collision with a northbound New River Electrical Corp. vehicle driven by Caleb Mathia, 28, Romulus, Mich., and left the roadway on the north side where it entered a ditch and came to rest in a field. Mathia's vehicle had no damage, and he was cited for failure to yield. Keysor's vehicle had heavy damage.

Wednesday, 3:55 a.m., on Ohio 111, just west of Township Road 149 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randy Clady, 63, 756 Harrison Ave., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 7:41 a.m., on County Road 140, east of County Road 169 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by David Speiser, 19, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the southern side and struck a utility pole. Speiser was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:08 a.m., at Ohio routes 49 and 111 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Trausch, 25, Paulding, attempted a right turn and slid into a westbound vehicle driven by Craig Crosby, 53, Payne. Trausch's vehicle had heavy damage and Crosby's had moderate damage. Trausch was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 12:01 p.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 126 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brookelynn Lee, 19, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the west and struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 3:31 p.m., on U.S. 127, south of County Road 162 in Paulding Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jackie Alspaugh, 49, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the east side and struck a utility pole. Alspaugh and passenger, Josiah Solis, 7, Paulding, were treated by Paulding EMS for possible injuries. Alspaugh was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 10:20 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Stites, 31, Fayette, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and left the roadway on the east side and struck a tree.