Times-Bulletin
Miller’s trey gives Kalida the win over Wayne Trace
KALIDA – Kalida had the lead only once in the second half Saturday night against visiting Wayne Trace but the Wildcats did it at the most important in recording a 52-51 win over the Raiders. Trailing 51-49 in the final seconds, E.J. Miller made his only shot of the...
Times-Bulletin
Lichtle’s record-setting ten 3’s leads Knights over Aces
CONVOY — The Crestview Knights pounded Hicksville 70-34 Saturday night, but that wasn’t the main topic of conversation after the game. What was the talk after the game was the ten 3-pointers landed by senior sharpshooter Nate Lichtle, setting a new school record. Ironically, the previous record holder was Doug Etzler, now the Knights’ head coach, with nine. Etzler did that twice, once in 1990 and once in 1991.
Defiance, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
ONU announces dean’s list
ADA — The following students from Allen County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University:. Elida: Devin Baker, Sophia Fields, John Foust, Bailey Gibson, Kelsey Goodman, Gunnar Kuhn, Sara Phipps, Roy Sterling, Thomas Williamson; Harrod: Nicholas Baughman, Noah Brown, Alexander Burkholder, Schuyler Caprella, Dalton Clum, Kasey Reneau, Lewis Schafer, Faith Sealscott, Gracie Shepherd- Frisby, James Stager, Lauren Williams, Tyler Clum; Lima: Harleigh Bellmann, Brenton Brock, Aaron Brown, Caiden Bush, Chandler Clark, Kaitlyn Collins, Jacob Cowan, Lucille Deters, Anthony Golden, Kelley Hale, Amari Junkins, Olivia Kesner, Kyler Lampton, Shelby Marsteller, Ainsley Miller, Daniel Painter, Anthony Parker, Hailey Robey, Austin Sakemiller, Noah Schneider, Daniel Siatkosky, Charles Spyker, Carlie VanMeter, Jackson Walsh, Madisen Williams, Peyton Wilson, Kaden Wince, Carson Wireman, Grace Wood, Emma Widmer; Spencerville: Luke Falke, Makenna Lehman, Mallory Orick, Miranda Soto; Delphos: Gavin Fittro, Lucas Metcalfe, Allison Miller, Addison Mueller, Kevin Pohlman, Tyler Ruda, Jared Wurst; Bluffton: Trent Howard, Melina Meza, Jesse Montel, Samuel Pittsenbarger, Luke Shadle, Christian Groman, Isaac Strahan.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Steinhelfer enters Bellefontaine mayoral race
Domestic relations attorney Tim Steinhelfer has announced his candidacy for mayor of Bellefontaine. Steinhelfer announced his candidacy Thursday, Jan. 26. He will be running as the Democratic nominee in the November general election against the winner of the May 2 Republican primary. A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Tulane University...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19
Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
Lima News
Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore
OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
Wishes do come true for Wapakoneta author
WAPAKONETA — Fueled by a desire to write a Christmas story at the same time she read about soldiers lost at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport, Pam Egbert began writing the sequel to her book, “The Silver Heart.”. Unlike many writers who begin with a formal plan for their...
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
Times-Bulletin
Ervin Road house fire
VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
Delphos man killed in Thursday night crash
MARION TOWNSHIP — A Delphos man died Thursday evening from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle traffic accident in western Allen County. According to a release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Gregory Kunz, 61, of Delphos, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 at approximately 7:45 p.m. when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The truck entered a ditch and overturned.
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
Times-Bulletin
Local man threatens police
VAN WERT — On Friday, Jan. 27, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges. Riggenbach stated that deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, age 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert City Police officers. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, violating a protection order, a misdemeanor 1. He was sentenced to two years Community Control, one year Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
hometownstations.com
Delphos man loses his life after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66
A Delphos man was killed after his pickup went off the road last night. Lima troopers say 61-year-old Gregory Kunz died from his injuries at the hospital. The Lima Post says at around 8 a.m., he was headed south on State Route 66, just south of Delphos when his Ford Ranger went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and then flipped over. Kunz was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The crash remains under investigation.
