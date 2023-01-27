ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested with 150 Bricks of Heroin at Robbinsville Warehouse

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse.  According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation.  Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima.   Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
Slidell PD make record breaking drug bust

The Slidell Police Narcotics Division made the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city’s history, which is also one of the largest ever in St. Tammany Parish—a total of 52.2 lbs of crystal meth, with a street value of over $500,000 dollars.
SLIDELL, LA
Police Chief Escorted Out by Feds After Wild Drug Allegations

A police chief in Pennsylvania was reportedly escorted out of city hall by federal agents over a slew of drug allegations. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was removed by DEA agents on Tuesday, according to WPXI. Court documents cited in the report say Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. He is also alleged to have connected informants with drug dealers. Denning was reportedly released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, while ordered to surrender his passport. A 14-year veteran of the police department, he was promoted to chief in March 2022. “I have the...
GREENSBURG, PA

