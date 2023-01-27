If you’ve ever visited “The Landing” at Disney Springs, you’ve more than likely observed that very impressive and stately riverboat docked permanently out on the waters of Lake Buena Vista. Most know it today as being the site for one of Disney’s most unique signature seafood restaurants—Paddlefish. But the fact remains that this riverboat replica has had an anchored presence on these waters long predating even the establishment of Disney Springs. At one time, it was incorporated into the former Pleasure Island backstory as being a restored steamboat (and temporal dwelling) of its fictional founder, Merriweather Adam Pleasure. This was Disney’s cleaver ploy to explain its preexisting presence before the latter’s formation.

