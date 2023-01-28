Read full article on original website
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Gusty north winds, cold start expected for Tuesday morning
Gusty conditions are expected across Northern California on Monday. Tuesday morning will then start off with cooler temperatures as those windy conditions subside, according to meteorologist Eileen Javora. Gusts could be up around 30 mph Monday on the west side of the Valley, while the Sacramento area could see gusts...
Trails, parks and outdoor areas near Sacramento to stretch your legs and get some fresh air
(KTXL) — With hundreds of parks, endless miles of walking and hiking trails and beautiful waterways the Sacramento region has a lot of great places to explore on a nice day. Between Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties, there are countless places to stretch your legs and take in some fresh air. El Dorado County […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
mix96sac.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year in Sacramento This Weekend!
Happy Lunar New Year! In Chinese culture, this year is the year of the rabbit, symbolizing peace, prosperity and longevity. In Vietnamese culture, this year is the year of the cat. The cat symbolizes grace, intelligence, cunning, and independence. The Sacramento area will be full of celebrations this weekend! Here...
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
Going to the Golden 1 Center? Here’s a guide to food and drink options at DOCO and inside the arena
(KTXL) — Since opening in 2016, the Golden 1 Center has served as the home venue of the Sacramento Kings and brought big-time music and comedy acts to the city. The arena anchors the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. On the arena’s west side, the plaza […]
KCRA.com
Childhood friends reflect on growing up in Sacramento with Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends of Tyre Nichols plan to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas. It is a place where his childhood friends say they shared a lot of memories while growing up in Sacramento. "He...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
abc10.com
Northern California to experience very cold mornings
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway
(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla spontaneously combusts on Sacramento freeway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Tesla spontaneously combusted earlier Saturday in Sacramento while being driven on a freeway, authorities reported. Metro Fire of Sacramento said around 4 p.m., the Tesla S Model was driving eastbound on Highway 50 and not speeding when its battery compartment suddenly caught fire. SUGGESTED:. Officials said...
Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
