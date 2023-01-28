ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Sacramento This Weekend!

Happy Lunar New Year! In Chinese culture, this year is the year of the rabbit, symbolizing peace, prosperity and longevity. In Vietnamese culture, this year is the year of the cat. The cat symbolizes grace, intelligence, cunning, and independence. The Sacramento area will be full of celebrations this weekend! Here...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols.  "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Northern California to experience very cold mornings

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla spontaneously combusts on Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Tesla spontaneously combusted earlier Saturday in Sacramento while being driven on a freeway, authorities reported. Metro Fire of Sacramento said around 4 p.m., the Tesla S Model was driving eastbound on Highway 50 and not speeding when its battery compartment suddenly caught fire. SUGGESTED:. Officials said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

When the rain and snow could return to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy