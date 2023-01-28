Read full article on original website
Related
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
WVNews
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128.
Trail Blazers never lead in 123-105 loss to Toronto Raptors: At the buzzer
When Damian Lillard hit a three to trim the Blazers’ deficit to 94-90 about midway through the fourth quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers appeared to be on the verge of rallying from being down by as much as 23 points to pull off a comeback win over the the Toronto Raptors.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, NBA players react to Joel Embiid’s monster game for Sixers vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid got the whole NBA world buzzing after he outdueled Nikola Jokic and destroyed the Denver Nuggets in their first meeting this 2022-23 season. In fact, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and several other current and former players loved the match-up and couldn’t help but heap praise on the Sixers big man.
WVNews
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
WVNews
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118.
WVNews
Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104
L.A. LAKERS (104) Brown Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 6-13 3-6 16, Bryant 7-8 3-7 18, Beverley 1-8 2-2 5, Schroder 2-15 5-6 10, Gabriel 5-10 1-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 4-9 3-3 13, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 1-2 3, Westbrook 5-15 4-7 17. Totals 35-89 23-37 104.
WVNews
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
Irving has 32 points, Nets beat Knicks for 9th straight time
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving grew up in New York and New Jersey, so he knows better than most whether the Knicks against the Nets is a real rivalry. “If the NBA calls it rivalry week, then it’s a rivalry,” Irving said. Only a one-sided one.
