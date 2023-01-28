ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

KPVI Newschannel 6

Jordan Rambo wins Player of the Week

Dadeville senior Jordan Rambo has been voted this week’s Player of the Week for his 17-point outing against Beulah last week. The Tigers are undefeated in area play this year, blowing by teams in high-scoring fashion, and Rambo is a big key to that. The senior dropped 31 points...
DADEVILLE, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: Dadeville Chamber Award Banquet

On Jan. 26 the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber had their annual awards banquet at the Lake Martin Event Center. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
DADEVILLE, AL

