dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
coingeek.com
UK on the hunt for CBDC lead as it ramps up digital pound efforts
The United Kingdom is seeking to ramp up its digital pound development and is on the hunt for a new Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. In a new job posting this week, His Majesty’s Treasury announced that the successful applicant would be responsible for its work on a digital pound. The Treasury has been working on the CBDC in collaboration with the Bank of England (BoE). The successful candidate “will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan.”
coingeek.com
EU wants banks to back every digital asset held with fiat in new prohibitive measures
European banks will now have to back every digital asset they hold with their fiat capital, according to a new draft bill by European legislators. The bill, which the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted on recently, is the region’s latest effort to curb the integration of digital assets into the traditional financial system. They come just weeks after the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) proposed similar prohibitive measures on banks holding digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
Montenegro’s central bank teams up with Ripple on digital currency pilot project
Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazović has announced on Twitter that his country is pursuing a digital currency in conjunction with Ripple. Abazović met with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and vice president James Wallis at Davos. Wallis is Ripple's vice president for central bank engagements and CBDCs. Abazović apparently...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Are Banks the Best Places To Exchange Currency?
When it comes to exchanging currency, banks are generally cited as one of the best places to do so. But is it the very best option, or could you go somewhere else just as easily to swap money? See the...
coingeek.com
India’s New Delhi deploys blockchain to streamline criminal investigation process
City officials of India’s capital New Delhi have announced the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) in criminal investigations, which experts are calling a pioneering move. New Delhi’s government deployed blockchain in its Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure that evidence obtained from crime scenes is stored...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks
The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance reportedly processed $346 million bitcoin for Bitzlato, the shuttered crypto exchange US authorities say was a money laundering operation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
coingeek.com
UK is falling behind in digital currency race, former Chancellor says
The former Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Philip Hammond, said the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in the race to become a world-leading destination for the digital currency industry. Hammond said that Switzerland is further ahead and the European Union is moving faster. He...
ambcrypto.com
Nigeria’s cashless bid pushes Bitcoin premium to 63%
The Bitcoin premium has reached 63% in Nigeria. Restrictions on cash withdrawals paired with a push towards a cashless economy led to an increase in demand for BTC. The recent effort of the Central Bank of Nigeria to push its citizens towards a cashless society has led to a sharp increase in the price of Bitcoin in the country.
coingeek.com
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints
South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
ambcrypto.com
Mastercard, Binance to launch prepaid crypto card in this country
Binance has partnered with Mastercard again to launch a prepaid crypto card in Brazil. The crypto exchange has previously launched the product in Argentina. Binance, the biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has partnered with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card in Brazil. The launch is part of Binance’s “efforts to broaden the connection between traditional finance and crypto.” According to a statement given to Reuters, the product is currently in beta testing and the crypto exchange expects it to be launched in the region within a few weeks.
coingeek.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore chief warns global policymakers against legitimizing speculative digital currencies
Since FTX’s implosion, regulatory activity towards virtual currencies has received a frenetic approach, but the head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) calls for caution. MAS Chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam told attendees of a panel discussion titled “Banking In The Eye Of The Storm” at the World Economic Forum...
coingeek.com
Japan’s FSA to lift ban on foreign stablecoins by June 2023
Japan’s digital asset ecosystem is bracing itself for new changes, with the removal of the ban on foreign stablecoins being the most widely anticipated of the lot. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) has announced that the ban on the asset class could be lifted in June 2023. The regulator confirmed that work is currently underway to allow the domestic distribution of stablecoins in the country but added that there would be certain restrictions.
wealthinsidermag.com
Crypto Bank Custodia Denied Membership in US Federal Reserve System
The U.S. Federal Reserve Board has rejected the attempt of Custodia Bank to become member of the Federal Reserve System. According to the decision announced Friday, the application submitted by the digital asset bank is inconsistent with legal requirements. Federal Reserve Board Says Business Model Proposed by Custodia Bank Presents...
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
kalkinemedia.com
Ghana central bank doesn't plan to be part of stability fund for debt exchange
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank does not plan to be part of a financial stability fund that will provide liquidity to banks participating in the domestic debt exchange, its governor said on Monday, saying the fund will be financed primarily by external partners. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by...
