Beckley, WV

Prep Basketball Roundup: Oak Hill-Beckley OT thriller highlights eight game slate on Friday

By Tyler Jackson
 2 days ago
Want to report a score? Have the bookkeeper send a picture of both teams’ books to tylerjackson@lootpress.com and rustyudy@lootpress.com.

Midland Trail 57, Sherman 41

Seth – Midland Trail jumped out to a 22-10 lead and never wavered, beating Sherman 57-41 Friday at Sherman.

Matt Light was good for 28 points for the Patriots while Cody Harrell pitched in 12.

AJ Skeens led Sherman with 10 points in the loss.

MT: 22 8 10 17 – 57

S: 10 6 9 16 – 41

Midland Trail

Eli Campbell 4, Matt Light 28, Cody Harrell 12, Jaden Gladwell 7, TC Perry 2, Justin Cooper 2, Landon Syner 2

Sherman

Logan Baldwin 3, Luke Tagliente 4, Andrew Simpson 8, AJ Skeens 10, Bryce Mills 8, Trey Lester 7, Gage Halstead

3-point goals – MT: 4 (Harrell 2, Light 1, Gladwell 1) ; S: 8 (Tagliente 1,Baldwin 1, Simpson 2, Skeens 2, Mills 1, Lester 1)

James Monroe 80, River View 27

Lindside – James Monroe dominated on senior night, picking up an 80-27 win over River View Friday in Lindside.

Eli Allen led the way with 16 points while Josh Burks (12) and Collin Fox (13) also scored in double figures.

Mikey Picklesteimer led the Raiders with eight points in the loss.

RV: 7 8 5 7 – 27

JM: 23 25 18 14 – 80

River View

Tyler Cooper 4, Ashton Hunt 2, James Kennedy 2, Colton Graham 2, Mike Picklesteimer 8, Josh Profitt 5, Ethan Justice 4

James Monroe

Josh Burks 12, Layton Dowdy 2, Cooper Ridgeway 6, Eli Allen 16, Ryan Mann 4, Braxton Charlton 3, Evan Hunter 2, Chaz Boggs 12, Collin Fox 13, Owen Jackson 2, Ethan Ganoe 8

3-point goals – RV: 2 (Cooper, Profitt) ; JM: 5 (Burks 2, Fox 3)

PikeView 49, Westside 45

Clear Fork – A strong fourth quarter effort delivered PikeView a 49-45 win over Westside Friday night in Clear Fork.

David Thomas led the Panthers with 16 points while Nathan Riffe notched 10.

Kaiden Vance and Kyler Kenneda scored 12 each for the Renegades in the loss.

PV: 9 9 18 13 – 49

W: 12 10 16 7 – 45

PikeView

Drew Damewood 6, Peyton Greer 6, Nathan Riffe 10, Braedon Harvey 9, Brett Samosky 2, David Thomas 16

Westside

Dale Bledsoe 3, Hunter Lester 6, Kyler Kenneda 12, Kaiden Vance 12, Bryson Blankenship 6, Parker Lambert 4, Colton Lester 2

3-point goals – PV: 1 (Riffe); W:6 (Kenneda 4, Vance 2)

Summers County 63, Greenbrier West 51

Hinton – Cruz Testerman exploded for 23 points as Summers County turned Greenbrier West away with a 63-51 victory in Hinton Friday.

Brandon Isaac (12) and Ryan Oliveros (10) each scored in double figures for the Bobcats in the win.

Michael Kanode was the only Cavalier in double figures with 12 points.

GW: 11 12 16 12 – 51

SC: 13 19 16 17 – 63

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 9, Tanner Hagy 8, Kadin Parker 3, Matthew Thomas 2, Isaac Agee 2, Dale Boone 10, Chris Davis 5, Michael Kanode 12

Summers County

Brandon Isaac 12, Ryan Oliveros 10, Cruz Testerman 23, Duke Dodson 2, Ethan Erenberg 8, Peyton Miller 4, Michale Judy 4

3-point goals – SC 3 (Oliveros 1, Testerman 2): ; GW: 4 (McClung 1, Parker 1, Boone 2)

Beckley 65, Oak Hill 63

Oak Hill – Beckley rallied Friday night to score a 65-63 overtime victory in Oak Hill.

Elijah Redfern led all scorers with 30 points for the Flying Eagles while Coby Dillon netted 20 with five 3s.

Malachi Lewis led Oak Hill with 29 points in the loss.

The win was the 400th career victory for veteran Beckley coach Ron Kidd.

B: 9 14 15 16 11 – 65

OH: 12 14 12 16 9 – 63

Beckley

Coby Dillon 20, Elijah Redfern 30, Zyon Hawthorne 3, Kellan Heffernan 6, Jaylon Walton 4

Oak Hill

Omar Lewis 5, Malachi Lewis 29, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3, Jeremiah Jackson 11, Trevor Kelly 9

3-point goals – B: 10 (Dillon 5, Redfern 2, Hawthorne 1, Heffernan 2) ; OH: 5 (Lewis 5)

Mount Hope Christian 76, Greater Beckley 71

Beckley – Josiah McKoy scored 40 points to lead Mount Hope Christian past Greater Beckley 76-71.

Nolan Carney added 21 in the win for Mount Hope.

John Rose scored 30 for Greater Beckley while Aaron Hall had 16.

GB: 22 18 14 14 – 71

MH: 21 22 16 17 – 76

Greater Beckley

John Rose 30, Aaron Hall 16, Reece Patterson 3, Kash Hendrix 8, Gunter Laxton 2, Averyk Woodson 12

Mount Hope

Branson Miller 6, Isaiah Kincaid 6, Nolan Carney 21, Josiah McKoy 40, Garrett Forren 3

3-point goals – GB: 7 (Rose 1, Patterson 1, Hendrix 2, Woodson 3) ; MH: 11 (McKoy 4, Carney 6, Forren 1)

Montcalm 61, Twin Valley 39

Montcalm – Montcalm bombard Twin Valley in the second quarter, notching a 61-39 win in Montcalm Friday.

Noah White led the assault with 15 points while Nick Carver netted 13.

Lucas Dotson scored eight points for Twin Valley.

TV: 6 8 5 10 – 39

M: 14 25 16 6 – 61

Twin Valley

Chandler Cooper 4, Caleb Bailey 2, Jaylen Lamb 2, Lucas Dotson 8, Hayden Fuller 5, Isaac Cooper 3, Kenny Thompson 1, AJ Presley 4

Montcalm

Logan Carver 9, Noah White 15, Zach Fink 2, Nick Carver 13, Jayden Price 7, Kobie Neal 6, Brad Hicks 6, Darrell Stevenson 3

3-point goals – TV: 1 (Cooper); M: 8 (Carver 2, White 1, N. Carver 1, Price 1, Hicks 2, Stevenson 1)

Pocahontas County 48, Meadow Bridge 41

Meadow Bridge – Meadow Bridge couldn’t overcome a slow start Friday, falling 48-41 at home to Pocahontas County.

Brycen Sawyers scored 15 for the Wildcats who were held to five points in the first quarter.

Dillon Dune led the Warriors with 23 points while Wyatt Hendrix netted 15.

MB: 5 13 11 12 – 41

PC: 13 14 11 10 – 48

Meadow Bridge

Dakota Hayes 9, Blake Bennett 2, Brycen Sawyers 12, Conner Mullins 9, Seaton Mullins 9

Paden City

Clayton Burns 6, Wyatt Hendrix 15, Dillon Dune 23, Trenton Brick 4

3-point goals – MB: 4 (Hayes 1, Mullins 3); PC: 2 (Hendricks)

