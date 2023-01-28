Girls Basketball Roundup: Dillon scorches nets from beyond the arc; Summers, Meadow Bridge and West notch victories

File Photo by Heather Belcher

Want to report a score? Have the bookkeeper send a picture of both teams’ books to tylerjackson@lootpress.com and rustyudy@lootpress.com.

Beckley 65, Parkersburg South 50

St. Albans – Abby Dillon nailed seven of her eight 3-point attempts as Beckley earned a 65-50 win over Parkersburg South at St. albans Friday night.

Dillon led all scorers with 23 points while teammate Keanti Thompson notched 13 points in the win.

Gracie Smith led Parkersburg South with 14 points.

B: 8 24 17 16 – 65

PS: 14 10 12 14 – 50

Beckley

Abby Dillon 23, Josie Cross 1, Lataja Creasey 9, Keanti Thompson 13, Leiloni Manns 4, Madison Belcher 3, Kalyn Cowger 2, Donya Burton 8, Mya Wooton 2

Parkersburg South

Carrie Rhodes 7, Gracie Smith 14, Farrah Yost 2, Lucie Cline 5, Brooke Sandy 7, Carley Schaffer 8, Shyanne Hays 1, Allee Small 5, Payten Mackey 1

3-point goals – B: 10 (Dillon 7, Belcher 1, Creasey 1, Thompson 1) ; PS: 7 (Shamblin 4, Cline 1, B. Sandy 1, Small 1)

Summers County 70, Nicholas County 67 OT

Summersville – Summers County survived an overtime tussle with Nicholas County, winning 70-67 in Summersville Friday evening.

Gracie Harvey led the Lady Bobcats with 18 points as all five starers scored in double figures.

Adrienne Truman paced the Grizzlies with 23 points while Olivia stone had 17 in the loss.

SC: 18 13 17 13 9 – 70

NC: 19 11 12 19 6 – 67

Summers County

Liv Meador 12, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 18, Abby Persinger 12, Sullivan Pivont 16

Nicholas County

Adrienne Truman 23, Olivia Stone 17, Madison Coffman 2, Madison Stone 12, Alexis O’Dell 13

3-point goals – SC: 9 (Lilly 3, Pivont 6); NC: 7 (Truman 3, Stone 4)

Meadow Bridge 50, Paden City 37

Paden City – Meadow Bridge outscored Paden City 19-4 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 50-37 win o the road Friday.

Kierston Rozell led the Wildcats with 12 points while Sierra Simmons was good for 10.

Paden City’s McKenize Thomas led all scorers with 21 points.

MB: 9 15 7 19 – 50

PC: 13 5 15 4 – 37

Meadow Bridge

Charity Reichard 9, Sierra Simmons 10, Riley Roberts 5, Kierston Rozell 12, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Abigail Cooper 4, Lilyan Hayes 6, Jordan Butcher 2

Paden City

Jocelyn Sawinski 4, Lexi Mathis 2, McKenzie Thomas 21, Kim Burch 4, Ashton Wade 6

3-point goals – MB: 4 (Simmons 3, Rozell 1) ; PC: 1 (Thomas)

Greenbrier West 66, Pocahontas County 37

Charmco – Greenbrier West placed four in double figures, routing Pocahontas County 66-37 Friday evening in Chamrco.

Meagan Poticher scored 13 points and nabbed 11 rebounds while Preslee Treadway scored 12 and grabbed 13 boards.

Calli Propst led the Warriors with nine points in the loss.

GW: 15 14 18 19 – 66

PC: 3 6 9 19 – 37

Greenbrier West

Meagan Poticher 13, Ava Barclay 13, Maddie Fields 10, Preslee Treadway 12, Abigail Thomas 6, Brilee Redden 4, Hay;lee Ward 6, Hannah Sweet 2

Pocahontas County

Olivia Vandevender 4, Riley Pollack 1, Adeline Warner 2, Mackenzie Taylor 2, Mackenzie Mayers 3, Kelsi Taylor 3, Haylie Spencer 6, Myles Bircher 2, Shayla Bennett 3, Calli Propst 9, Andrea Alderman 2

3-point goals – GW: 2 (Fields 1, Redden 1) ; PC: 2 (Mayers 1, Propst 1)