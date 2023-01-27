Read full article on original website
10 Books We Can’t Wait to Read in February
From a gothic mystery about a decrepit house haunting a broken family to a retelling of one of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, here are ten new books to read in February.
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
A Professional Artist Spent 100 Hours Working On This Book Cover Image, Only To Be Accused Of Using AI
The artist known as Ben Moran said they were unjustly suspended from r/Art for posting their piece there.
American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques
At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
CFGNY: ’90s Nostalgia at the Japan Society
The Japan Society of New York was host to an unforgettable evening for CFGNY (short for Concept Foreign Garments New York). Founded by Tin Nguyen and Daniel Chew, the duo is now a quartet, having expanded to welcome Kirsten Kilponen and Ten Izu to the collective. On Saturday, the foursome held their first presentation since the pandemic at the gallery in midtown, which had last hosted fashion shows in the 1970s for Hanae Mori and Issey Miyake. Usually the space is a zen haven where the works of George Nakashima and other Japanese artists are shown, but that night hundreds of the city’s coolest and best-dressed art kids transformed it into a place for celebration.
On this day in history, Jan. 30, 1933, 'The Lone Ranger' debuts, trotting into American cultural lore
"The Lone Ranger" debuted on WXYZ radio in Detroit on this day in history, Jan. 30, 1933. The masked vigilante lawman and his Native sidekick, Tonto, became a dynamic duo of multimedia fame.
A.I. uncovers unknown play by Spanish great in library archive
MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to transcribe anonymous historic works at Spain's National Library archives has uncovered a hidden gem - a previously unknown play by one of the nation's greatest authors, Felix Lope de Vega.
Artist creates intricate landscapes within antique suitcases and they are mindblowing
Traveling is undeniably a beautiful way to witness the magnificent landscapes of the world. We often feel like capturing these beautiful sceneries in a box and looking at them forever. If we could have that option, we would do that without a doubt. Kathleen Vance, an Environmental Artist, does that exactly. Her Traveling Landscapes series was inspired by ideas regarding personal land preservation and how the rushed pace of travel might be reduced to a moment of relaxation. She uses it to make small landscapes inside antique suitcases and trunks, per My Modern Met.
Expansive Sci-Fi Adventure Combines the Best of Asimov and The Expanse
In one of my other reviews, I pondered an age old question in the world of fiction — the difference between science fiction and fantasy. Although the discussion is still in progress — and probably will be for some time to come — the one thing that many seem to agree on is that possibility — that is whether the elements of the novel could conceivably come to pass — is a major determining factor. Science fiction explores what is possible (even if it’s improbable), while fantasy explores the impossible. As Ray Bradbury put it, “Science fiction is really sociological studies of the future, things that the writer believes are going to happen by putting two and two together, it’s a logical projection.”
