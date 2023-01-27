In one of my other reviews, I pondered an age old question in the world of fiction — the difference between science fiction and fantasy. Although the discussion is still in progress — and probably will be for some time to come — the one thing that many seem to agree on is that possibility — that is whether the elements of the novel could conceivably come to pass — is a major determining factor. Science fiction explores what is possible (even if it’s improbable), while fantasy explores the impossible. As Ray Bradbury put it, “Science fiction is really sociological studies of the future, things that the writer believes are going to happen by putting two and two together, it’s a logical projection.”

