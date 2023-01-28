Pauley Pavilion showcase: Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks downs Sierra Canyon minus Bronny James

The big, historic gym didn't bother Dusty Stromer one bit.

The Gonzaga-bound sharpshooter drilled six 3-pointers, scored a game-high 22 points, leading Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to an entertaining 66-62 win over shorthanded Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.

A big midrange jumper by freshman Zachary White with 7.4 seconds left clinched it for the Knights (18-6, 6-1 Mission League). The game was televised nationally on ESPNU.

Sierra Canyon came into the game ranked fifth in the SBLive California Top 25 , while Notre Dame was No. 9.

After Sierra Canyon finally caught up to tie the game at 38-38, Stromer went on a personal 8-0 run with two 3-pointers and a driving hoop to take the lead for good.

Dusty Stromer during a pregame news conference. Photo: Brian Kimoto

Sierra Canyon, minus McDonald's All-American Bronny James (knee injury), returned five-star junior Isaiah Elohim, out two games with a knee injury of his own. Elohim was impressive in his limited time with nine points.

However Elohim left in the third quarter with what looked to be a severe ankle injury.

The Trailblazers (19-6, 5-2) hung tough behind the play of Noah Williams (16 points), 6-foot-9 post Jimmy Oladokun (10 points, eight rebounds) and Dylan Metoyer (10 points) and eventually closed to 64-62.

A brilliant fastbreak spin move from Williams closed the gap to two points with 39.0 seconds left.

But after two timeouts, Notre Dame worked the ball around and Duke-bound guard Caleb Foster found White wide open in the corner. He took a couple dribbles inward and drained the midrange jumper to clinch the win. They were White's third and fourth points of the contest.

Notre Dame's Dante Ogbu was huge with 16 points to back up Stromer while Houston-bound Mercy Miller had 12 points and Foster 11. Notre Dame clinched second place in the Mission League.

Pauley Pavilion Player Introductions: Notre Dame vs. Sierra Canyon (; 1:17)

Ogbu drilled three of his four 3-points in the first half. The Knights finished with 12 3-pointers to six for the Trailblazers. Ashton Hardaway (eight points) made just 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

Sierra Canyon led only 2-0, before Ogbu, the Knights' fourth option, scored his team's first eight points to spark a 17-8 first-quarter lead. That lead expanded twice to double digits, but the Trailblazers kept fighting back.

Foster was pretty quiet until the fourth. His 3-point play gave the Knights a 62-54 with 2:01 left and seemed to put things away.

But Osiris Nalls drilled a 3-point to close to 62-57. Foster responded with a driving layup, but Metoyer drained another 3-pointer followed by Williams nifty fastbreak bucket to close to 64-62.

Pregame Notre Dame vs. Sierra Canyon at Pauley Pavilion (; 0:55)

Foster handled the ball from the top and looked like he would drive toward another hoop, but smartly found White in the corner. Though a freshman, White has started all season and calmly made the smart move and game's biggest bucket.

Stomer, a 6-4 guard, made his firs tfour shots, three of them 3-pointers. He made three more 3s in the third when Notre Dame held off the Trailblazers, outscoring them 22-16.

Photos/videos by Brian Kimoto.

Dusty Stromer with some pregame interviews.

Caleb Foster, Notre Dame.

Mercy Miller, Notre Dame