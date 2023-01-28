Read full article on original website
The Soccer Manager Who Got His Start in a Video Game
Will Still’s managing career began in a video game — and has since evolved into one of European soccer’s great narratives. Since taking over as full-time manager of Stade de Reims, Still and the Ligue 1 club are unbeaten in their last 12 matches — most recently included a stunning 1-1 draw on the road against French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
Premier League signs four-year deal with fantasy sports NFT platform Sorare
The Premier League has signed a new four-year deal with fantasy sports NFT platform Sorare and has acquired an equity stake in the Paris-based company, which was previously valued at $4.3 billion in 2021. Fans will be able to buy, sell, and trade digital cards of players from all 20 Premier League clubs and use their collectibles to build lineups for free-to-play fantasy soccer contests on Sorare.
Adidas, MSG Sports Among Backers of Sapphire Sport’s Venture Fund
Some of the largest companies in sports have invested in a new venture capital fund. Sapphire Sport has raised $181 million from a group of investors that include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Adidas, Madison Square Garden Sports, Arctos Sports Partners, City Football Group, and AEG Worldwide. The fund has also received...
More U.S. Investors Showing Interest in Serie A Media Stake
Another U.S.-based financial services company has expressed interest in the media arm of Italy’s top soccer league. Goldman Sachs is reportedly eyeing an investment in financing Serie A’s media business as the league prepares to sell domestic and international media rights in 2024. Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. expressed interest in investing up to $1.1 billion in Serie A’s media unit.
SIS Teams up with BetConstruct for Racing Content
The company is bringing its Live Racing Content to give BetConstruct the edge the platform deserves in offering some of the most entertaining content in the segment. BetConstruct’s partners will also stand to benefit as Sports Information Services will provide them with high-quality content from the entire world of racing, covering virtually all prominent meetups and events.
Bundesliga Revisits Media Rights Sale
German soccer’s governing body is reportedly set to resume discussions on selling a stake in a new media rights subsidiary. The DFL, which is expected to agree on the talks at a meeting in early February, will consider both domestic and international rights, according to Bloomberg. Conversations were reportedly hindered late last year by the departure of CEO Donata Hopfen.
Formula 1 Strikes Media Deal Covering Southeast Asia, Other Territories
Formula 1 has struck a new media rights deal to grow its reach across Asia. The global racing series is linking up with BeIN Sports to broadcast every F1 race across 10 territories. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal begins this year and runs through 2025. It covers Hong...
Meta and NBA Announce Partnership Extension to Bring more NBA Live Streams in VR
Meta has recently announced a partnership extension with the National Basketball Association (NBA), allowing its Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets to broadcast NBA games in VR. Notably, Meta offers official NBA jerseys for avatars, allowing users to represent their favorite team in the metaverse. Starting this year, users can...
