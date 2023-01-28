The Premier League has signed a new four-year deal with fantasy sports NFT platform Sorare and has acquired an equity stake in the Paris-based company, which was previously valued at $4.3 billion in 2021. Fans will be able to buy, sell, and trade digital cards of players from all 20 Premier League clubs and use their collectibles to build lineups for free-to-play fantasy soccer contests on Sorare.

1 DAY AGO