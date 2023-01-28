The congregation of First Christian Church of Maryville has called and accepted the Rev. Gina Johnson to serve as its new pastor. Johnson has been in the ministry for over a decade and comes to First Christian Church with a dynamic background and an extreme level of focus. She has the determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.

