Blind date: ‘We didn’t talk about star signs, which is rare for London gays’

 3 days ago
Composite: Jill Mead and Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Adam (left) on Bron

What were you hoping for?

I try not to have any expectations, but I was excited and intrigued.

First impressions?

I liked his jacket a lot, and a big messy fringe is always fun.

What did you talk about?

Living in other countries while at university. The strangeness of being queer when a lot of our straight friends are starting to reach those “settled” milestones like marriage, houses and kids. We didn’t talk about star signs, which I’m tempted to say is rare for London gays.

Most awkward moment?

At one point, my cocktail went down the wrong way so I was struggling to look attentive while low-key choking.

Good table manners?

Impeccable, considering we were sharing Mexican – hardly the easiest food to eat gracefully.

Best thing about Bron?

He was a great conversationalist. I had a great time enjoying all the tangents the evening went on.

Would you introduce Bron to your friends?

Yes.

Describe Bron in three words.

Energetic, attentive, warm.

What do you think Bron made of you?

He was good at asking me questions, so I wonder if I talked about myself too much.

Want to be in Blind date?

Did you go on somewhere?

Sadly not, which was my fault for making early next-morning plans.

And … did you kiss?

Very briefly.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

It would have definitely been nice to grab another drink.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Yes definitely.

Adam (left) and Bron on their date

Bron on Adam

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone cool.

First impressions?

Tall, cute, friendly.

What did you talk about?

Living in the US and Japan. Gay socialising in London. Grindr and Hinge. The White Lotus.

Most awkward moment?

As Adam arrived I was chatting with the restaurant host about what my preferred type of guy looked like – and I was not describing the man who walked into the conversation.

Good table manners?

I went home with a gnarly stain on my T-shirt, so I’m ill-placed to judge.

Best thing about Adam?

He’s a good talker. And he has a lot to talk about. I want to hear more about his year in Japan.

Would you introduce Adam to your friends?

For sure. He’d be well received.

Describe Adam in three words.

Worldly, interested, smiley.

What do you think Adam made of you?

He laughed at most of my jokes, so I guess either funny or pitiable.

Did you go on somewhere?

Sadly not – he had a yoga class the next morning.

And … did you kiss?

Yep! Just a peck.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have cancelled his yoga class.

Marks out of 10?

8.5.

Would you meet again?

We exchanged numbers and we’re going on a queer night out.

Adam and Bron ate at El Pastor, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

