ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: The trick to fixing things that break is not to do it too soon

By Tim Dowling
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2higPt_0kUF2f5O00
Composite: Getty/Linda Nylind/Guardian

It is the season of things coming off in your hands – knobs and latches and chair legs and cup handles and articles with no name I’m aware of. I’ve snapped the plastic sliding mechanism that allows the fridge door to open in sync with the false wooden door that conceals it. This false door – a match for the other cupboard doors – was already here when we moved in, so I installed the fridge sliders myself. It’s a system prone to annual failure.

In the meantime I take down the Christmas lights. My wife finds me pulling them from the front hedge in the dark.

“I thought you might leave them up until July, like last year,” she says.

“I would have,” I say. “But I need to trim my beard. It’s an emergency.”

“What is?” she says.

“I look like the Unabomber,” I say.

“Why are we talking about your beard?”

“Because we only have one extension lead long enough for the dog clippers I use on my beard to reach the bathroom mirror,” I say. “And it’s connected to these Christmas lights.”

“Do I need to know all this?” she says.

“You asked,” I say.

“I don’t think I did,” she says.

“I think you’ll find, if we read the record back …” I say.

“Lalalala,” she says, fingers in ears.

Fifteen minutes later I carry the extension lead up to the bathroom. Two minutes later, I go back to my wife’s office.

“Do we have one of those little plastic darts with a suction cup on the end?” I say.

“What?” she says, not looking up.

“Like from a toy gun,” I say. “I’m sure I’ve seen one somewhere in the last three years.”

“Why do you need a rubber dart?” she says.

“The bathroom sink is full of water and the plug is stuck,” I say. “When you push the knob that’s supposed to make it pop up, nothing happens.”

“I thought you were trimming your beard,” she says.

“My guess is the lever inside the waste pipe has rusted and broken off,” I say. “But if I had a suction dart I could just …”

“I haven’t seen any dart,” she says.

Over the next week small packages begin to arrive for me – sometimes two at once. My wife comes down each time she hears the doorbell.

“Just new fridge door sliders,” I say, opening the first package. “It’s that time of year.”

“What’s in the other one?” she says.

“I don’t know,” I say, pulling the cardboard tab. “But it could be …”

“What?”

“It is!” I say. “Replacement rods for a pop-up waste assembly!”

“Oh my God,” she says.

“I mean, I wasn’t even sure what they were called,” I say, holding up little bits of hardware wrapped in plastic.

“I can’t believe I’m watching you open this stuff,” she says.

“They look right,” I say. “But I don’t know about size. Do you think they come in sizes?”

The next afternoon I go up to the bathroom with my replacement rods and a selection of tools. A cupboard with a shelf has been constructed around the sink, with little regard for the possibility of something going awry with the pop-up waste assembly, or for anyone attempting to repair it. I can’t see how it all goes together, because I can’t fit my head in there. I reach blindly round the back of the pipe, tightening screws when I mean to loosen them, and swearing.

Some hours later I am sitting in the kitchen when my wife comes in and spies something on the worktop.

“What’s this?” she says, holding it up.

“I’m glad you asked,” I say. “That is the old pop-up assembly rod.”

“Oh no,” she says.

“As you can see, it’s rusted through, exactly as I predicted.”

“I just came down for some tea,” she says.

“But don’t worry, the new rod is installed and working flawlessly.”

“I have to go,” my wife says, leaving without tea.

Instantly I realise my mistake: I barely gave my wife time to appreciate the hardship of a sink plug that does not pop up. I should have left it that way until July, along with the Christmas lights. Then, perhaps, she would have sat through my story of unlikely triumph, my tale of man versus sink.

While I’m sitting with my head in my hands in the gathering dusk, the younger one comes in.

“What’s this?” he says, holding up the rusted rod.

“I’m glad you asked that,” I say.

“Uh-oh,” he says.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today

The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
intheknow.com

Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth

A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
iheart.com

Woman Spots Her Late Husband In Restaurant Ad Nine Years After He Died

A woman has social media begging for more information after commenting on a new video posted on Facebook by a restaurant in the UK. Spice Cottage posted the video showing tables full of people enjoying their meals, but a woman named Lucy Watson asked when the video was taken, because “My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??”
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
The Guardian

The Guardian

562K+
Followers
129K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy