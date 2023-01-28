ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Avocados that refuse to ripen? Turn them into fries

By Tom Hunt
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsx0U_0kUF2eCf00
A revelation: Tom Hunt's avocado fries.

The avocado has a large carbon footprint and extremely seductive texture, so no wonder it has become such an infamous commodity, especially considering it’s often wasted due to a short shelf life. If you’re a climavore who wants to eat for the planet, but avocados are still a must, eat them less often, as a special treat, and use European-grown and organic ones whenever possible.

Most importantly, though, don’t waste them. Avocados labelled as “ready to eat” cost more and are often overripe. That said, it can be tricky to ripen them yourself at home, but if you ever find yourself landed with an inedible, rock-hard avocado, it can still be saved – try ripening it alongside a banana, say –the ethene released by the banana will help ripen any fruit by converting its starches to sugars – or turn it into avocado fries, which are an unexpectedly delicious surprise that can convert an underripe avocado into a fun weekend dish or party piece.

Avocado fries

This recipe was a revelation to me. Sometimes, avocados just don’t ripen and end up going off before they are ready to eat. The last time this happened to me, rather than dispose of the fruit, I chopped it up and added it to a Mexican stew. That led to further research and the discovery of today’s dish. If you are cooking more than one avocado, you won’t need to multiply the other ingredients by the same amount: just add by eye some extra flour, aquafaba (or egg), and breadcrumbs (if you don’t have any stale bread or breadcrumbs, polenta makes a great alternative) – the aim is simply to coat the avocado pieces evenly.

You can season the avocado with lime juice and sea salt and pepper to help maintain its colour and heighten the flavour, but it’s not essential, because the fries can be seasoned afterwards. They are also delicious dressed with a squeeze of lime just before eating.

Firm or under-ripe avocados work best here, but even ripe ones will work, provided they are firm enough to hold their shape. To reduce oil use and save energy, cook the avocado fries in an air-fryer or the oven (especially if it is already in use).

Serves 1

1 firm avocado

2 tbsp flour – I use rye flour for flavour, but any will do

50ml aquafaba, or 1 egg

3-4 tbsp breadcrumbs, or polenta

Oil, for frying – I use coconut

To serve (all optional)

1 lime wedge

Sea salt and black pepper

Your sauce of choice

– chilli, mayonnaise, salsa, say

Peel the avocado and cut the flesh into 1cm-thick wedges. Put these in a bowl, scatter over the flour, then toss gently to coat evenly. Transfer to a sieve and shake off any excess flour, then put in a bowl with the aquafaba (or egg, lightly beaten) and mix gently until evenly coated. Shake off any excess, transfer to a tray of breadcrumbs (or polenta) and toss again to coat.

Set a frying pan on a medium heat and add enough oil to cover the base by 1-2mm. Add the breaded avocado pieces, in batches if need be, and fry gently for three minutes on each side, until golden all over. Transfer to a rack, season and serve with an optional wedge of lime and your sauce of choice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Guardian

A one-legged Patrick Mahomes ended the debate about the NFL’s best quarterback

It was the most pivotal of moments. Tied game. Seventeen seconds left. The Kansas City Chiefs with a 3rd and 4 on the Cincinnati Bengals’ 47 in the AFC title game. In preordained fashion, it was Patrick Mahomes who willed his injured leg to join his healthy one and gain just enough yardage to eke out a first down. And then Mahomes was hit out of bounds by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai who, up until that gaffe, had played a tremendous game. The extra 15 yards given for the unnecessary roughness penalty was just enough for Harrison Butker to nail the 45-yard field goal and send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years and further cement Mahomes’s legend.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

To Leslie review – Andrea Riseborough is great in sad country song of a movie

To Leslie is a sad, sweet country song of a movie, with a steel-guitar twang of love and loss. Screenwriter Ryan Binaco was inspired by his own mother for this film, conjuring her memory in the spirit of Barbara Loden’s Wanda (1970) or maybe Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974). Better Call Saul producer Michael Morris makes his feature directing debut. The film is ultimately just a little contrived and its final scene is not entirely plausible, but the drama is always fiercely watchable due to an undoubtedly marvellous performance from Andrea Riseborough – who last week put this little-seen indie picture back into the conversation and made industry headlines with her sensational outsider breakthrough into the Academy Awards best actress nomination list.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Barrett Strong obituary

Of all the dozens of worldwide hits released by the Motown family of labels, few had a more profound impact than Money (That’s What I Want), sung by the 19-year-old Barrett Strong and released in 1959. “The best things in life are free,” Strong sang, over a pounding piano, “but you can give them to the birds and bees – I need money.” In the background, a female chorus responded with matching fervour: “That’s what I want.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
CNET

Stop Cutting Cake With a Knife. Here's a Way That's Faster and Cleaner

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Cutting a cake can be tricky business. It's difficult to keep delicate piping intact, let alone make pieces that are proportionate. And good luck finding a big knife at a picnic or office party.
The Guardian

Denise Hevey obituary

My mother, Denise Hevey, known as Denny, who has died aged 72 of cancer, was a pioneering educationist in the field of early years and child protection. She worked in public policy as well as academia, and was a passionate advocate of the importance of early childhood and the rights and wellbeing of young children.
The Guardian

The Guardian

562K+
Followers
129K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy