El Paso, TX

#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 4, 2023

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Week four of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlights the action from Friday night.

First Thoughts

BOYS

Franklin V Eastlake

Socorro V Eastwood

Americas V El Dorado

Burges V Chapin

Canutillo V Andress

Del Valle V Parkland

Horizon V Hanks

Bel Air V Ysleta

Cathedral V Harmony

Mountain View V Riverside

GIRLS

Franklin V Eastlake

Socorro V Eastwood

Americas V El Dorado

Burges V Chapin

Canutillo V Andress

Bel Air V Ysleta

Bowie V Irvin

Mountain View V Riverside

Santa Teresa V Austin

Play of the Week

KTSM

