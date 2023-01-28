Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 74 Boylan 65
East 74 Jefferson 56
Guilford 66 Harlem 43
Hononegah 77 Freeport 63
(Belvidere and Belvidere North play Saturday)
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Guilford 11-2
Auburn 10-2
Boylan 9-3
East 9-4
Harlem 6-6
Freeport 5-7
Belv. North 3-9
Hononegah 3-9
Jefferson 3-10
Belvidere 2-9
NUIC BOYS
Le-Win 31 Dakota 29 OT
Pecatonica 68 Pearl City 39
Forreston 55 Milledgeville 50
Galena 43 Stockton 28
Scales Mound 65 Warren 44
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 77 Lisle Sr. 43
Harvest Christian 56 Christian Life 41
South Beloit 66 Schaumburg Christian 20 (Ross Robertson 21 points, 18 rebounds, 1,000th point)
DeKalb 67 Sycamore 61
NIC-10 GIRLS
Boylan 68 Auburn 36 (Lady Titans 22-4, 13-2)
Jefferson 55 East 17
Hononegah 66 Freeport 46 (Hononegah 23-3, 15-0)
Harlem 51 Guilford 37
Jefferson 53 East 17
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 59 Rockford Christian 41
Dixon 46 Genoa-Kingston 11
Rock Falls 57 Rockford Lutheran 37
Winnebago 70 North Boone 33
Stillman Valley 75 Oregon 36
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 55 DeKalb 12
