Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a nostalgic return to Rockford for two sisters who grew up on the ice. Charity Hendrickson and Evangeline Whitlock have skating in their blood. They started at the ages of three and five respectively and skated together in Rockford with the Ice Angels, a local synchronized skating team. This past week they returned to their hometown to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO