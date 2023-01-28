ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.)

NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 74 Boylan 65
East 74 Jefferson 56
Guilford 66 Harlem 43
Hononegah 77 Freeport 63
(Belvidere and Belvidere North play Saturday)

UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Guilford 11-2
Auburn 10-2
Boylan 9-3
East 9-4
Harlem 6-6
Freeport 5-7
Belv. North 3-9
Hononegah 3-9
Jefferson 3-10
Belvidere 2-9

NUIC BOYS
Le-Win 31 Dakota 29 OT
Pecatonica 68 Pearl City 39
Forreston 55 Milledgeville 50
Galena 43 Stockton 28
Scales Mound 65 Warren 44

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 77 Lisle Sr. 43
Harvest Christian 56 Christian Life 41
South Beloit 66 Schaumburg Christian 20 (Ross Robertson 21 points, 18 rebounds, 1,000th point)
DeKalb 67 Sycamore 61

NIC-10 GIRLS
Boylan 68 Auburn 36 (Lady Titans 22-4, 13-2)
Jefferson 55 East 17
Hononegah 66 Freeport 46 (Hononegah 23-3, 15-0)
Harlem 51 Guilford 37
Jefferson 53 East 17

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 59 Rockford Christian 41
Dixon 46 Genoa-Kingston 11
Rock Falls 57 Rockford Lutheran 37
Winnebago 70 North Boone 33
Stillman Valley 75 Oregon 36

OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 55 DeKalb 12

