Star Trek: Picard star Jonathan Frakes says maybe the Paramount franchise's future isn't in film right now but rather with television. As someone who's worked on both sides of the screen every which way, Jonathan Frakes has a unique perspective on Star Trek, having acted and directed for the franchise for TV and film. Not only has he remained active reprising his role as William Riker for Picard and the animated Lower Decks, but he's also directed several episodes of Picard and Discovery for Paramount+ on top of two episodes of the Star Trek-inspired series The Orville: New Horizons for Hulu. With less than three weeks away from Picard's third and final season premiere, Frakes opened up about the current disaster for Paramount trying to get the fourth Kelvin universe film off the ground.

3 DAYS AGO