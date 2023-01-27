ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff

Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes: TV Key to Franchise's Future

Star Trek: Picard star Jonathan Frakes says maybe the Paramount franchise's future isn't in film right now but rather with television. As someone who's worked on both sides of the screen every which way, Jonathan Frakes has a unique perspective on Star Trek, having acted and directed for the franchise for TV and film. Not only has he remained active reprising his role as William Riker for Picard and the animated Lower Decks, but he's also directed several episodes of Picard and Discovery for Paramount+ on top of two episodes of the Star Trek-inspired series The Orville: New Horizons for Hulu. With less than three weeks away from Picard's third and final season premiere, Frakes opened up about the current disaster for Paramount trying to get the fourth Kelvin universe film off the ground.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Teases Final Voyage, Plus Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick Join Cast (VIDEO)

It’s not just the major The Next Generation reunion we have to look to look forward to in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, as the official trailer shows. The new preview, which debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game, offers a look at what’s to come for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and those around him one last time (maybe?) as well as introduces two new characters. Plus, check out the final season key art (below) as well ahead of the February 16 premiere on Paramount+.
Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy All Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox

The Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers are staying put at Fox. The network has handed two-season renewals to The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23) and Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), TVLine has learned. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s...
Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting

HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
