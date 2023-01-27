Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Where Was Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s ‘Shrinking’ Filmed?
'Shrinking' takes place in sunny California, but where was the AppleTV+ series filmed? Here's everything to know about the comedy.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Teases How Many More Seasons Fans Can Expect
Yellowstone is currently on hiatus, set to return to the airwaves sometime this summer with the second half of Season 5. After an explosive midseason finale cliffhanger, eager fans are desperate to know where the series is headed -- and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) just divulged some big-time insider information on the fate of the beloved show.
Harrison Ford: The "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" Icon and the New "Shrinking" Apple TV Series
As reported by Mark Malkin for Variety.com, "Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking.”
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Rip Actor Cole Hauser Looks Suave With Wife at Golden Globes
Cole Hauser was looking dapper as ever as he hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday night. The Yellowstone star stepped out at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best in film and American television, alongside his wife Cynthia Daniel.
Steven Spielberg’s Wife: Meet Actress Kate Capshaw & His Previous Spouse, Amy Irving
Steven Spielberg has been married twice: to Amy Irving (1985-1989); and to Kate Capshaw (since 1991). Amy Irving is an actress and singer best known for her roles in Yentl, Carrie, and Traffic. Kate Capshaw is a former actress best known for her role in Indiana Jones and the Temple...
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Marc Maron Talks Lynn Shelton Loss, Why Cats Are Better Than Children in Trailer for HBO Comedy Special (Video)
Marc Maron’s first HBO Original comedy special, “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” will debut on the network Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be made available to stream on HBO Max. The legendary stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster takes the stage in front of a...
Popculture
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
bleedingcool.com
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes: TV Key to Franchise's Future
Star Trek: Picard star Jonathan Frakes says maybe the Paramount franchise's future isn't in film right now but rather with television. As someone who's worked on both sides of the screen every which way, Jonathan Frakes has a unique perspective on Star Trek, having acted and directed for the franchise for TV and film. Not only has he remained active reprising his role as William Riker for Picard and the animated Lower Decks, but he's also directed several episodes of Picard and Discovery for Paramount+ on top of two episodes of the Star Trek-inspired series The Orville: New Horizons for Hulu. With less than three weeks away from Picard's third and final season premiere, Frakes opened up about the current disaster for Paramount trying to get the fourth Kelvin universe film off the ground.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
Military.com
'Yellowstone' Creator Filming Espionage Drama Series About a Marine Who's Out of Options
Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer who created "Yellowstone," has started production on yet another series at the Paramount+ streaming service. "Lioness" tells the story of a young Marine who's recruited to make friends with the daughter of a terrorist in a scheme to bring the organization down from within.
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Teases Final Voyage, Plus Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick Join Cast (VIDEO)
It’s not just the major The Next Generation reunion we have to look to look forward to in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, as the official trailer shows. The new preview, which debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game, offers a look at what’s to come for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and those around him one last time (maybe?) as well as introduces two new characters. Plus, check out the final season key art (below) as well ahead of the February 16 premiere on Paramount+.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Succession’ guest star Sanaa Lathan teases whether she will reprise her role as Lisa Arthur
Sanaa Lathan is promoting her new film Young. Wild. Free., but recently took some time to address whether or not we’ll be seeing her reprise her role as Lisa Arthur for Succession’s fourth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, Lathan confirmed that while she hasn’t been...
The Best Stephen King TV Shows And Miniseries, Ranked
Some of the best Stephen King projects ever have been produced for the small screen, and we've ranked the best of the best.
Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy All Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox
The Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers are staying put at Fox. The network has handed two-season renewals to The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23) and Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), TVLine has learned. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s...
Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting
HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Addresses Major Unanswered Question From ‘That ’70s Show’ Finale
Less than a week after the premiere of Netflix’s That 90s Show, a 2021 interview of NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama addressing a major unanswered question from the That 70s Show finale resurfaces. In the interview with TODAY, Valderrama spoke about how the struggle had been struggling with ideas towards...
Comments / 0